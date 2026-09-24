Sceptres Counting On Renaissance Season From Spooner And Rattray

Last season Rattray had career highs in Boston scoring four goals and 12 points. Both totals are more than any other returning Sceptres player managed last season, but neither are what Toronto needs. In Boston, Rattray was deployed in third and sometimes fourth line minutes and roles. In Toronto, she could enter this season as the Sceptres' number one centre. Rattray is a proven scorer, but just hasn't been used in that role often in recent seasons. In 2022-23, the season prior to the PWHL, Rattray had 16 points in 20 games for the PWHPA champion Team Harvey's. In 2022, she also put up nine points in seven games for Canada at the Olympics. It was a welcomed stretch as Rattray had also been predominantly used for her two-way checking skills with Canada as well.