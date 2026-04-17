Sceptres "Desperate" But Still In Control Of Their Own Destiny

The Toronto Sceptres are ready to play with desperation, but according to captain Blayre Turnbull and head coach Troy Ryan, the team is up for the challenge, and still believe their PWHL playoff destiny is in their control.
The Toronto Sceptres feel desperation as they enter their final three games of the PWHL season, but they also remain firmly in control of their own destiny.
It comes with a road game against Minnesota, who has already secured their playoff spot, followed by games against New York and Ottawa, the two teams vying for the final spot in the Walter Cup playoffs alongside Toronto.
Every point counts for all three teams, and Toronto is aware of the situation they find themselves in, which includes trailing the Ottawa Charge by two points for the final playoff spot, and sitting tied with New York for fifth. Captain Blayre Turnbull admitted the team is in desperation mode right now in terms of earning every point possible.
"I think things feel a little bit desperate, but I think that's how any team would feel if they were in our situation," Turnbull said.
"I think we're very understanding of where we're at and the need to play really desperate hockey in our next three games, but I think we're up for the challenge...I think everyone understands what's at stake, I think everyone is up for the challenge of going after Minnesota at home."
With Minnesota next before the team plays New York and Ottawa, the Sceptres aren't looking too far into the future. According to head coach Troy Ryan, their roster still believes the playoffs are within reach, and that their fate is within their own control.
"We still are in a situation where we control our destiny, but obviously those last two losses have put us in a difficult spot," said head coach Troy Ryan. "I think the group is in a good place and we're positive, and just got to focus right now on Minnesota and not worry about the other two games. We'll deal with those when they come."
Toronto plays in Minnesota on Sunday before returning home to face New York on Tuesday, and then wrapping up their schedule next Saturday in Ottawa in what could turn out to be the deciding game for both teams.