Sceptres' Draftees Headlined By The Near-Perfect Acquisition of Kirsten Simms

The 21-year-old is an elite offensive talent whose game should translate immediately to the professional level. Simms is equally dangerous as a shooter and playmaker, combining exceptional puck skills with powerful edgework that allows her to create time and space in traffic and manipulate defenders into opening passing and shooting lanes. She projects as a player capable of contributing in Toronto's top six from Day 1 and should quickly become an option on the club's top power-play unit.