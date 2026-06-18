Sceptres' Draftees Headlined By The Near-Perfect Acquisition of Kirsten Simms

After expansion depleted their roster, Toronto secured a draft-day steal by landing Wisconsin’s elite playmaker to kick off a revamped offensive core.
The Toronto Sceptres entered the 2026 PWHL Draft with several needs after losing players through expansion. The main assignment was to replace offense and add skill.
General manager Gina Kingsbury appears to have done exactly that.
Kirsten Simms: A Surprise At 8th
Toronto's draft was headlined by Wisconsin star Kirsten Simms at eighth overall, one of the steals of the entire draft.
Simms arrives in Toronto after a decorated four-year career at Wisconsin as one of the most accomplished offensive players in NCAA history. Her 238 points in 152 games rank fourth in Badgers program history in points per game behind only Daryl Watts, Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight, and she eclipsed the 70-point mark twice while helping Wisconsin capture two national championships.
The 21-year-old is an elite offensive talent whose game should translate immediately to the professional level. Simms is equally dangerous as a shooter and playmaker, combining exceptional puck skills with powerful edgework that allows her to create time and space in traffic and manipulate defenders into opening passing and shooting lanes. She projects as a player capable of contributing in Toronto's top six from Day 1 and should quickly become an option on the club's top power-play unit.
Simms' resumé extends beyond the NCAA. Although she played primarily in a depth role for the United States at the 2026 Olympics, she still managed to score against Canada in the preliminary round. Her limited usage internationally may have contributed to her sliding outside the top five, but there is little doubt about her offensive ceiling.
Few players in this draft class have a more impressive track record in pressure situations. Simms delivered one of the defining performances of the 2025 NCAA championship game, assisting on Wisconsin's second goal, volunteering to take a penalty shot with 18.9 seconds remaining and converting to tie the game, before scoring the overtime winner to secure the national title.
When Simms unexpectedly slid to eighth overall, Toronto didn't hesitate. "Can't pass that up," Kingsbury said. "The type of offense and what she can bring to Toronto is exactly what we needed."
For a Toronto team looking to replenish high-end skill after expansion, Simms may prove to be more than simply the centerpiece of this draft class. She has the tools to become one of the PWHL's premier offensive players for years to come.
"There's a lot there," Kingsbury said. "Just natural instincts offensively that very few athletes have. She can score goals in all different situations and scenarios. I think she's a great power-play player. If ever you get in a shootout situation, she's your girl."
More Forward Depth
Toronto continued to address its forward group in the second round by selecting Minnesota's Jamie Nelson.
Nelson fits the identity Toronto has often prioritized under Kingsbury: a dependable two-way forward who competes hard, moves the puck effectively and produced 42 points in 39 games for the Golden Gophers this season. She projects as a player capable of filling middle-six minutes.
Toronto returned to forwards in the fourth and fifth rounds, selecting Princeton winger Jane Kuehl and teammate Emerson O'Leary.
Kuehl quietly enjoyed a productive senior season, scoring 13 goals and displaying the type of work ethic that could help her carve out a bottom-six role at the professional level. O'Leary is more of a playmaking forward, evidenced by her 22 assists.
Blue Line Bolstered
The Sceptres shifted their focus to the blue line in the third round, taking Ohio State defender Brooke Disher.
Disher's game is built around mobility, defensive awareness and reliability. Toronto already possesses significant experience on its blue line, allowing Disher time to develop. She profiles as a player who could eventually provide steady third-pairing minutes.
The Sceptres closed out their draft by selecting local product defender Alyssa Regalado from Cornell.
Regalado may ultimately prove to be one of Toronto's more intriguing value selections. The Mississauga native is a steady puck mover who has consistently handled top-four responsibilities at Cornell. She offers organizational depth on the left side and could challenge for opportunities as injuries inevitably arise over a long season.
Viewed as a whole, Toronto's draft class feels balanced. The true success of the class will hinge on Simms reaching her considerable ceiling. If she becomes the offensive driver many project her to be, Toronto may ultimately look back on the eighth overall pick as one of the best value selections of the 2026 draft.