Sceptres Lean On The Details In Kirk's First Career Shutout

For the Toronto Sceptres, the difference lately has come down to the smallest things — the right play along the boards, the right defensive positioning, the right decision with the puck. In a league where goals are often scarce, those details can be the difference between two points and none.
On Sunday, they were.
Raygan Kirk stopped every shot she faced for the first shutout of her PWHL career as Toronto edged the Seattle squad 2–0, a win that reflected the careful, detail-oriented style the Sceptres have been leaning into during the stretch run.
But inside the locker room, the performance wasn’t just about the goalie.
After each win, the Sceptres award a jacket to a teammate whose effort stood out. Following a recent victory over Vancouver, the honour went to Kiara Zanon. After Sunday’s win over Seattle, Zanon gave a nod to Kirk’s shutout but handed the jacket to forward Emma Gentry, recognizing the work she did along the boards and in the corners — the kind of plays that rarely show up on a stat sheet but can define a game decided by a single goal.
It’s the kind of work Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull has long emphasized as part of the team’s identity — winning battles, managing the puck and making the responsible plays that allow the Sceptres to survive in low-scoring games.
That type of contribution is exactly what veteran defender Renata Fast says often stands out most to the players themselves.
“I think there might be a focus for the game and someone on the team executed it very, very well,” Fast said. “But it’s such a fine detail that it’s not noticed by the greater audience. But it’s really celebrated in the locker room.”
Fast pointed to players such as Claire Dalton, who has quietly become one of Toronto’s most reliable and versatile forwards.
“I'm just so impressed with her play along the boards and her patience, her composure with the puck,” Fast said. “She makes really difficult plays for a lot of players to make, and she just makes them with ease.”
Dalton’s value to the Sceptres often shows up in how frequently she’s asked to adapt.
There may not be a player who has moved around the lineup more this season. Dalton has taken shifts in shutdown roles, contributed on special teams and been trusted in late-game defensive situations.
Against Seattle, she was elevated to the top line alongside Blayre Turnbull and Jesse Compher and was also on the ice in the final moments as the Sceptres defended their lead with Seattle’s goalie pulled.
Turnbull, the team’s captain, has often taken on a similar responsibility — matching up against top lines, being on the right side of the puck, and helping drive the kind of structured, detail-focused game Toronto has leaned on in tight contests.
Head coach Troy Ryan says that adaptability is exactly what makes Dalton so easy to deploy.
“There wouldn’t be a player on our team that has played on different lines and in different positions more than Claire,” Ryan said. “And she just keeps bringing the best version of herself instead of trying to fit whatever that role is needed.
“She doesn’t get caught up in the changing of lines or changing of position. She just does what she does best. That’s why it’s so easy to move her into whether it’s a fourth-line shutdown role or if it’s a first line and we need you to play more offensively. She just seems to be up for the challenge.”
For Dalton, the confidence to handle those responsibilities has been building.
“I don’t think anything’s changed dramatically,” she said. “I think the break gave the people who stayed behind some opportunity to build some confidence. And I think I’m maybe feeling as confident as I ever have.”
That same sense of steady growth has defined Kirk’s season in net. She entered the season with the opportunity to take on a larger role even with Elaine Chuli arriving as a free agent from Montreal.
“I think that was kind of my goal coming into this year,” Kirk said. “Losing Soup and trying to take the number one spot and still learning from Chuli. I think we have a good relationship and whoever’s going in the net, we’re always supporting each other.
“This year I kind of felt that extra swagger piece of being able to have that opportunity to take it over and just build consistency through my games.”
Kirk described finding an early rhythm against Seattle by playing the puck and staying engaged in the flow of the game.
“Playing the puck right off the bat kind of gives you that confidence,” she said. “Sometimes it gives me that boost of getting out of the net and feeling more part of the game.
“Then you just get in the flow of the game — being in your zone, moving it, finding it and keeping things simple.”
The result was a calm, controlled performance that held up when Seatlle pressed hard for the equalizer — and delivered a long-awaited moment at home.
“I think I woke up this morning and was a bit mad I hadn’t won at home yet,” Kirk said. “We had a lot of close games the past few home games and I think we owed it to our fans.”
In games like Sunday’s, where a single goal decides the outcome, that mindset — doing the small things right, shift after shift — matters as much as any highlight-reel play.