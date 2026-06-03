Sceptres Re-Sign Renata Fast, Keeping Her In Toronto For Three More Years

The Toronto Sceptres have re-signed one of their core players, defender Renata Fast, to a three-year contract, making her automatically one of their protected players heading into the Expansion Roster Distribution Process.
Fast was expected to be a major piece in re-establishing the team's leadership and top players, many of whom were on expiring contracts. Although many expected her return to be almost a given, there were some rumblings in the last day or two that the Burlington, Ontario native might be giving serious thought to joining the expansion team in nearby Hamilton.
Fast, one of Toronto’s three original foundational signings, became the second defender in PWHL history to record 45 career points. She produced 10 points (1G, 9A) in 26 games during the 2025-26 season, her third with the club.
In 2024-25, Fast was named PWHL Defender of the Year and became the first defender voted a finalist for the PWHL Billie Jean King MVP Award after co-leading all blueliners in scoring with 22 points (6G, 16A) in 30 games. The alternate captain was also named a First Team All-Star in 2024-25 after earning Second Team All-Star honours in the league’s inaugural season.
Internationally, the 31-year-old Burlington, ON native is a three-time Olympian with Team Canada, winning gold in 2022 and silver medals in 2018 and 2026. She has also captured three gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the Women’s World Championship.
Before joining the PWHL, Fast played in both the PWHPA and CWHL. A graduate of Clarkson University, she helped the Golden Knights win the NCAA National Championship in 2013-14.