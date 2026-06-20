Sceptres Sign Jamie Lee Rattray To Two-Year Deal

The Toronto Sceptres have signed veteran forward Jamie Lee Rattray to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Saturday.
The signing comes during the league’s Open Signing Period, which began Friday afternoon.
Rattray, 33, spent the past three seasons with the Boston Fleet, serving as an alternate captain in 2025-26. She appeared in all 30 regular-season games and four playoff contests this season, recording a career-high 12 points on four goals and eight assists. She also scored her first career PWHL playoff goal in Game 1 of the Walter Cup Playoffs.
Selected by Boston in the third round, 15th overall, of the inaugural PWHL Draft, the Kanata, Ont., native played in all 84 games during her tenure with the Fleet, tallying 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists).
Prior to joining the PWHL, Rattray played five seasons in the CWHL with the Brampton/Markham Thunder. She helped the Thunder capture the Clarkson Cup in 2018 and was voted the recipient of the Jayna Hefford Trophy as the players’ MVP. Rattray also spent time with the PWHPA, winning the Secret Cup with Team Harvey’s in the organization’s final season.
Internationally, Rattray won Olympic gold with Canada at the 2022 Beijing Games and represented her country at seven IIHF Women’s World Championships, earning three gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze.
Rattray was also the recipient of the 2014 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and helped Clarkson University capture its first NCAA national championship that same season.
The Sceptres now have 12 players under contract for the 2026-27 season, including forwards Claire Dalton, Emma Gentry, Lauren Messier, Natalie Spooner, Emma Woods and Rattray; defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Allie Munroe and Ella Shelton; and goaltenders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson.