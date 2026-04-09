Sceptres Storytime Brings Real Life Heroes To Inspire A Love For Reading And Sport

"Reading was such a huge part of my childhood," said Kirk. "I couldn’t imagine not reading—I mean a lot of it is mandatory [in school], but once you get into it and where it can be fun, something like this where you’re in a larger group and you can connect, you can broaden your imagination. Reading also helped me figure out what I wanted to do at college too. But reading can be so much fun and not feel like part of a job, I think that’s the big goal with getting to the point where you love reading!"