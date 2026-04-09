Sceptres Storytime Brings Real Life Heroes To Inspire A Love For Reading And Sport
Toronto Sceptres' netminders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson read the story of trailblazer Manon Rheaume to 60 participants who all received free books from Toronto's The Children's Book Bank.
Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson of the Toronto Sceptres are used to performing for sold out crowds at Coca-Cola Coliseum. This week, the crowd was smaller, but the impact was significant as the netminding duo read Breaking the Ice: The True story of the First Woman to Play in the National Hockey League to 60 guests in support of The Children's Book Bank.
"Our goal at The Children’s Book Bank is to improve literacy rates by providing children, teens, and their families with access to free books and programs that will spark a love of reading," Karly-Lynne Scott, Director of Communications for The Children's Book Bank told The Hockey News.
"I think this book is so cool that we’re reading about Manon Rhéaume," said Kirk. "Having something in the hockey realm and showing how you can tell your story through what you love. Maybe you aren’t into the history side of things, but you get to learn through a different subject you love. That’s pretty cool.
Kirk and McPherson both expressed the importance of reading, as well as the importance of seeing representation for women in hockey as Angie Bullaro's telling of Manon Rheame's rise to the NHL shows on the pages of her book.
"Reading was such a huge part of my childhood," said Kirk. "I couldn’t imagine not reading—I mean a lot of it is mandatory [in school], but once you get into it and where it can be fun, something like this where you’re in a larger group and you can connect, you can broaden your imagination. Reading also helped me figure out what I wanted to do at college too. But reading can be so much fun and not feel like part of a job, I think that’s the big goal with getting to the point where you love reading!"
McPherson was the opposite of Kirk. She didn't read a lot as a child, but found her love for books later.
"I’m the opposite of Kirky—I did not grow up reading at all. I was always running around outside, but now I am with my free time so now I’ve gotten into reading. It’s something different for me to do and it’s exciting to read," said McPherson.
The Children's Book Bank has given away nearly two million books since the program launched in 2008.
That includes every individual who attended the Sceptres Storytime with a signed copy of Women’s Hockey Fanbook.
Having McPherson and Kirk in attendance to read about Manon Rheaume was important to bring the story to life, with the PWHL now showcasing elite professional sport for women in Toronto.
"Whether it’s on the page or on the ice, representation can inspire and empower," said Scott.
"When children are empowered to choose their own reading material and have access to books that reflect their interests, experiences, and identities, they are more likely to enjoy reading," she continued.
"Each child that attended the Sceptres Storytime received a free copy of signed by author Erin Silver, as well as a second book of their choice from our Regent Park Book Bank. Despite having thousands of options, most of the children chose a second book about hockey, showing how special experiences can spark an interest in reading. When children can relate a story or a concept in a book to something they’ve actually experienced, words come alive with meaning and emotion."