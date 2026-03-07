Seattle's Struggles Are A Lesson In Chemistry And Drafting

Seattle went too high on Jada Habisch in round four, who The Hockey News had ranked 82nd in their final PWHL Draft rankings, and cut Olivia Wallin, their sixth round pick. They've buried Jenna Buglioni, their first round pick who has played only 89:53 in 13 games this season, averaging only 6:54 per game, a number where development isn't possible. Third round pick Lily Delianedis has yet to reach a full game of time on ice playing only 54:56 and averaging only 5:29 per game in her 10 appearances. Lyndie Lobdell was a benefactor of Aneta Tejralova's absence, but the blueliner is still averaging only 11:44 per game, 16th among Torrent players. In her last outing, she played only 1:59, enough to kill the confidence of any young player. Overall, it was a disastrous first draft for rookie Torrent general manager Meghan Turner, and since then the lack of developmental opportunities for those picks hasn't helped.