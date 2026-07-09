Seattle Torrent Added Important Depth With Their Final Picks

The Torrent add a two-time Canada West Player of the Year in forward Grace Elliott who is also the highest ever drafted U SPORTS player. The team rounded out their selections with a two-way defender in Gracie Gilkyson, and another Olympian in Gabriella Durante.
In the 2026 PWHL Draft rounds four, five, and six, the Seattle Torrent selected a forward, a defender, and a goaltender respectively. This adds to their previous two forwards and a defender that were picked during rounds one to three. For a team that needed both depth and scoring power, Seattle addressed both those needs during this draft.
Torrent Draft Two-Time Canada West Player of the Year
In round four, at the 38th pick overall, the Torrent selected forward Grace Elliott from University of British Columbia in White Rock, B.C. She was the first U SPORTS player selected in this year’s draft, and the highest drafted U Sports player ever in the PWHL.
This March, Elliott was selected Canada West Player of the Year for the second year in a row. She played 28 regular-season games this past season notching 24 goals and 13 assists. She went on to play four playoff games and had one goal and one assist in the postseason.
Elliott finished her UBC career as the overall leader in goals, points, plus/minus, and shots on goal. She broke the record for most game-winning goals in a single season with 12. In her five years at UBC, she played 129 games and had 75 goals and 57 assists.
At 6-foot-2, Elliott is going to be such an asset to the Torrent. Aside from her scoring ability, she also uses her size to her advantage often stretching her stick to reach the puck in heavily trafficked areas. She has a heavy, but accurate shot, and easily skates across the ice even with her height.
Adding A Swiss Army Knife To The Blue Line
With the 50th overall pick in round five of the entry draft, the Torrent selected Gracie Gilkyson, a defender from Yale University. “There's not many words. Just super excited to be here,” Gilkyson said during her post-draft press conference. “If you would have told me this was a thing when I first started playing hockey I wouldn't have believed you. So I'm just super grateful to be here. I'm super excited for what's next.”
The Calgary native didn’t grow up too far away from Seattle but may need to prepare for the rain during the season. “I have been before so I'm from Calgary so we're pretty close,” said Gilkyson. “I went for about a week and I got beautiful weather. No rain, nothing. So hopefully that lasts the eight months or however long.”
In her most recent year at Yale, Gilkyson played 36 games and had nine goals and 18 assists. She had 59 blocked shots which was the most on the team. “I would consider myself a 200-foot player. I can play both sides of the puck, can be on the kill, the power play. Swiss army knife maybe is the term I'd use,” said Gilkyson.
Gilkyson improved year over year during her time at Yale especially in her shot blocking. This pick falls right in line with Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner’s desire to have a relentless and heavy defending team this season.
Another Olympian Joins the Torrent
In round six, at the 62nd overall pick, the Torrent selected goaltender Gabriella Durante. Another Calgary native and U SPORTS alum, Durante began her professional career in Italy after obtaining her Italian citizenship. The goal: a spot on the Italian women’s Olympic team.
Durante played four games for Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics helping them advance to the quarterfinals. During those four games, she had a .908 save percentage before finishing the season in Italy with the WC D1A with a .911 save percentage.
Prior to her time in Italy, Durante played for the University of Calgary where she played in 69 of the 76 regular-season games. She had a 32-33-5 record with an overall save percentage of .917. She had a 2.35 goals-against average and notched 11 shutouts.
Goaltenders were in high demand this off-season and it was no surprise that the new expansion teams prioritized the position. There were nine goaltenders selected in the entry draft with each expansion team selecting one as well.