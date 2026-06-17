Seattle Torrent Announce Contracts For Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl

The Seattle Torrent re-sign Aneta Tejralová, Emily Brown and Theresa Schafzahl to two-year contracts through the 2027-28 season.
On Wednesday, the Seattle Torrent announced the contract extensions for three players, including defenders Aneta Tejralová and Emily Brown, as well as forward Theresa Schafzahl, signing each to two-year Standard Player Agreements.
Tejralová, the 41st overall pick by Ottawa in the inaugural PWHL Draft, arrived in Seattle after being selected second overall in last year's Expansion Draft. She appeared in 23 games for the organization and amassed 8 points.
Brown, who spent the first two seasons of her career with Boston, was drafted 14th overall by the Torrent in last year's Expansion Draft and would go on to record four assists while playing in all 30 games for the organization.
Seattle acquired Schafzahl in a trade with Boston on March 11 and would go on to play 11 games for the Torrent, scoring 2 goals and adding 7 assists.
The three signings bring Seattle's roster to eleven players under contract for next season, including Alex Carpenter, Julia Gosling, Danielle Serdachny, Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Lexie Adzija, Jenna Buglioni, Anna Wilgren, and goaltender Hannah Murphy.