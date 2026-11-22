Photo @Seattle Torrent
Nov 22, 2026 2:39 AM
Ahead of the 2026-27 PWHL season, the Seattle Torrent named their leadership group. Alex Carpenter will fill the open captaincy after being an alternate captain last season. Emily Brown will continue as alternate captain and Aneta Tejralová will step into an alternate captain role as well.
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