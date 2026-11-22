“That's the standard that we have this year. They fit that. Like Carp for one, expects the most out of herself and the most out of others. And that's the leader that we want at the helm. And then Brownie and Aneta, both of them, play the way we want to play. They expect what they expect from themselves out of each other, and everybody as well. They're just great teammates,” said new head coach Christine Bumstead. “Between the three of them, we cover a lot of bases. That's exactly who we want to be in the group. We'll build the leadership profile more after training camp, but those are the three that just it's what it means to be a Torrent, what it means to play the way we want to play, and how we want to treat others. That’s those three to a tee.”