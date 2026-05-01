Seventeen PWHL Players Made Their Post-Season Debut This Week

The PWHL is a league of firsts, and this week for 17 members of the Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge, it was their first ever PWHL playoff game.
Several players made their PWHL playoff debut in Thursday’s Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge matchup.
Eleven members of the Boston Fleet were making their PWHL Debut.
The list includes defenders Mia Biotti, Riley Brengman, Hadley Hartmetz, Daniela Pejšová, Haley Winn, and forwards Jessie Eldridge, Olivia Mobley, Ella Huber, Shay Maloney, Abby Newhook, and Jill Saulnier.
For the Ottawa Charge, six skaters made their debut including defenders Rory Guilday, Brooke Hobson and Kathryn Reilly, and forwards Peyton Hemp, Fanuza Kadirova, and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Among the players who made their debuts, several had a big impact on the game.
First was Jessie Eldridge, who assisted with both goals that were scored on Thursday.
Following the game, Alina Muller and Jamie Lee Rattray both praised how Eldridge set them up to achieve their goals.
“I just kind of got lucky, found a hole, and again, Jessie made a really great play,” Rattray said. “I was able to just kind of find a way through there, and got lucky right through the five hole there.”
Eldridge is currently on a five-game point streak, recording four goals and five assists.
For the Charge, Rory Guilday had a strong postseason debut.
Guilday had a primary assist for the Charge, her second primary assist against the Fleet this season. Following the game, she spoke about the atmosphere in her first playoff game.
“It was super fun,” Guilday said. “Everything is kind of intensified; the speed of the game, physicality, and just overall energy in the building.”
For the veterans and coaches, preparing players for their first postseason game is no small task.
Charge veteran Jocelyne Larocque shared her opinion on how the team performed.
“I think today some of us were maybe gripping our sick a little tight. I mean, it's the first playoff game for game for a lot of players, so I think taking a breath and believing in ourselves,” Larocque said. “I think getting that first game and getting our feet wet will really help us, and we'll definitely have a little more energy on Saturday.”
The two teams will face off again on Saturday at the Tsongas Center.