Sirens Drop Ninth Game In Last Ten As Playoffs Begin To Slip Away

“Today was a different story than what the last few games have been for us. We got a great start, you know, I thought our first period was as good of a period as we played, and, some of the parts of our game that we like, just how we were managing the puck,” said New York head coach Greg Fargo after their loss to Montreal. “I think as the game went on, we started to step away from that a little bit for one reason or another, and, you know, momentum was a funny thing, you get a little bit, and I think Montreal started to gain a little bit more as that as that second closed off, and they carried it into the third in a good way. So we've gotta find a way to match and exceed that effort moving forward.”