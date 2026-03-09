Sirens Getting Louder As Attendance Continues To Climb In New York

While the "Let's Go Sirens Wee Woo Wee Woo" cheer has always been audible, the decibel levels have continued to climb, and will only get louder this season with the New York Sirens' attendance levels also on the rise.
The atmosphere was noticeably different, the crowd noticeably louder, and the Sirens' result noticeably better.
It was New York's largest home crowd since their first ever game at the Prudential Center since April 2024 when they drew 5,132.
Through 10 home games this season the Sirens are averaging 3,768 fans.
It's more than 1,000 fans more than their average of 2,764 average through 13 games last season, which was a slight increase over their 2,496 average.
New York suffered in their ability to grow a dedicated fan base through the league's first season as the team was bounced between Bridgeport, Connecticut and Long Island, New York before landing in New Jersey.