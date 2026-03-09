Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Sirens Getting Louder As Attendance Continues To Climb In New York cover image

Sirens Getting Louder As Attendance Continues To Climb In New York

Ian Kennedy
36m
Partner
626Members·5,544Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

While the "Let's Go Sirens Wee Woo Wee Woo" cheer has always been audible, the decibel levels have continued to climb, and will only get louder this season with the New York Sirens' attendance levels also on the rise.

The 8,246 fans on hand at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to watch the New York Sirens beat the Ottawa Charge 6-2 on International Women's Day were the most ever for a New York Sirens home game.

The atmosphere was noticeably different, the crowd noticeably louder, and the Sirens' result noticeably better.

It was New York's largest home crowd since their first ever game at the Prudential Center since April 2024 when they drew 5,132.

Through 10 home games this season the Sirens are averaging 3,768 fans.

It's more than 1,000 fans more than their average of 2,764 average through 13 games last season, which was a slight increase over their 2,496 average.

New York suffered in their ability to grow a dedicated fan base through the league's first season as the team was bounced between Bridgeport, Connecticut and Long Island, New York before landing in New Jersey.

The Sirens will get an even bigger boost to their numbers later this season when they play in front of a sold out crowd of more than 18,000 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Kristyna Kaltounkova highlights
New York Sirens
PWHL