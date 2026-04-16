Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Sirens Keep Playoff Hopes Alive In Comeback Win Over Toronto cover image

Sirens Keep Playoff Hopes Alive In Comeback Win Over Toronto

Ian Kennedy
1h
featured
711Members·5,819Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

With only three games remaining in the PWHL season for each of the league's eight teams, the New York Sirens pulled themselves back into the race, now sitting only two points behind Ottawa.

The New York Sirens erased a two goal deficit with three goals in less than seven minutes in the third period of their win on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first period, Daryl Watts broke in shorthanded and beat Osborne high glove side to give Toronto a 1-0 lead on a jailbreak goal.

After Ella Shelton gave Toronto a 2-0 lead early in the third period, New York's tides changed when Denisa Krizova found a loose puck net front and beat Raygan Kirk to cut Toronto's lead in half.

With 5:07 remaining in the game on the power play, Maja Nylen Persson knocked a puck down before scoring from a sharp angle to tie the game.

Only 1:10 later, Casey O'Brien tipped home a Nicole Vallario point shot for the game winner securing New York's comeback victory.

Kayle Osborne made 24 saves in the win, while Raygan Kirk stopped 26 between the pipes for Toronto.

"At this point in the year, our team knows who we are and how we play," New York head coach Greg Fargo said on the mindset when the Sirens found themselves down 1-0.

"It comes down to their belief in one another and how hard we’re willing to fight together. I liked our third period tonight — how hard we fought to get back into the game. It wasn’t perfect, and some things weren’t going our way, but we showed a lot of resilience and stuck with it. Great to see [Křížová] get her first goal as a Siren — that gave us momentum. Our power play wasn’t clicking early, but they delivered when it mattered. I’m really proud of the group and how hard we fought. They deserve all the credit.” 

Casey O'Brien highlights
New York SirensToronto SceptresCasey O'Brien
PWHL