Sirens Keep Playoff Hopes Alive In Comeback Win Over Toronto

"It comes down to their belief in one another and how hard we’re willing to fight together. I liked our third period tonight — how hard we fought to get back into the game. It wasn’t perfect, and some things weren’t going our way, but we showed a lot of resilience and stuck with it. Great to see [Křížová] get her first goal as a Siren — that gave us momentum. Our power play wasn’t clicking early, but they delivered when it mattered. I’m really proud of the group and how hard we fought. They deserve all the credit.”