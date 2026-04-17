Sirens Making Their Own Luck With Razor Thin Margins For Error

OF NOTE: O’Brien recorded her fourth multi-point game (goal and assist) of the season and set a new career high with seven shots on goal, leading all skaters in the game. She became only the second rookie in PWHL history to reach the 20-point mark and leads all rookies with 21 points (7G, 14A)...Fillier's assist landed her as the 15th player in PWHL history to hit the 50-point mark (22G, 28A), doing so in just her 56th career game. She has also recorded points in four straight home games (6G, 2A)...Elle Hartje notched her seventh assist of the season to set new career highs in both assists and points, surpassing her rookie totals from 2024-25 (6A in 27 GP)...Nicole Vallario played a season-high 16:26 and her assist gives her three points in eight games for the Sirens... Kira Juodikis made her PWHL debut after signing with New York ahead of tonight’s game. The 22-year-old rookie winger, who joined the Sirens from the SWHL, played 5:37 and registered one hit.