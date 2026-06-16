Sounding Off With The Sirens: New York Must Regroup After Stunning Draft Order Drop

The obvious selection -- and she might not be available which would add salt to the wound -- is Lacey Eden, a four-time national champion (2021, '23, '25 and '26) with the University of Wisconsin. Eden finished her senior season as the top scorer in NCAA hockey. The Annapolis, Maryland native was sensational in that final year for the Badgers with 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points. She is a 200-foot player who not only lit up the scoreboard offensively but also blocked 34 shots in her collegiate swan song.