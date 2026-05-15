Sources: PWHL Hires Manon Rheaume As General Manager, But For What Market?

According to sources the PWHL has officially hired women's hockey legend Manon Rheaume as a new general manager for one of their four expansion teams. But which market? Rheaume has ties to all four.
Women's hockey legend Manon Rheaume is joining the PWHL according to sources. Rheaume has been hired as a new general manager by the PWHL for one of their four new franchises. But which one?
Rheaume won two World Championship gold medals, and an Olympic silver medal at the inaugural Nagano Games in 1998 as a member of Team Canada. The 54-year-old Quebec City product was a trailblazer in the sport.
The netminder spent most of her adult career playing men's hockey including in the QMJHL, and then professionally in the IHL, ECHL, PSHL, WCHL, and perhaps most notably, appearing in NHL preseason action for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and 1993.
The now Michigan resident has spent the last four seasons working as a consultant for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.
Her list of accolades are long stretching, but with her hiring, what market will the women's hockey legend attempt to build as general manager?
Rheaume Has Ties To Multiple PWHL Expansion Markets
The most obvious market for Manon Rheaume is Detroit. Rhesume has lived in Michigan for more than a decade, and has worked with various organizations including Little Caesars, a program launched by PWHL partners in Detroit, litch Sports and Entertainment.
Her son Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen currently plays for the University of Michigan men's hockey team, while her other son Dylan St-Cyr played for Michigan State. Both were also members of the Honeybaked 'AAA' program and USNTDP.
While Detroit is the logical landing spot, Rheaume also played professional hockey in Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Thunder and Las Vegas Aces in 1994-95. She also returned to Nevada in 1996-97 playing 11 games for the Reno Renegades.
Being Canadian, Rheaume could have interest in heading back to her home country to work with PWHL Hamilton.
Finally, after spending four seasons working for a California based team, the Los Angeles Kings, Rheaume could be a fit for the anticipated fourth PWHL expansion team, PWHL San Jose.