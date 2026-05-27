Sources: Sciba Close To Becoming PWHL Detroit's First Head Coach

Sciba hails from Westland, Michigan, part of Metro Detroit. He graduated from Ann Arbor Huron High School and played for Honeybaked 'AAA', the Compuware Ambassadors in the NAHL, and at the USNTDP in Michigan before joining Notre Dame for his collegiate hockey career. He spent one season in the ECHL before embarking on his coaching career the following year in 2008. Sciba, a self proclaimed die-had Detroit Red Wings fan is set to come home and share the same venue, Little Caesars Arena as those Red Wings as bench boss for PWHL Detroit.