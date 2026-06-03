Taylor Heise Signs Three-Year Extension To Remain With The Minnesota Frost

The Minnesota Frost have re-signed forward Taylor Heise to a three-year PWHL\ncontract.\n\nWith the signing, Heise is the second of the team’s three protected players as\npart of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27\nseason. She joined Kelly Pannek whose three-year extension was previously\nannounced\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/kelly-pannek-signs-three-year-extension-in-minnesota-protecting-the-leagues-leading-scorer-from-expansion].\n\nHeise finished second in PWHL scoring last season recording 30 points. She was\nsecond only to teammate Kelly Pannek, becoming only the second player in league\nhistory to record 30 points in a season.\n\nHeise totalled 13 goals and 17 assists in 30 games played earning herself a\nnomination for the PWHL Forward of the Year.\n\nThe Lake City, MN native was selected first overall in the PWHL’s inaugural\ndraft. She's won two Walter Cup titles with Minnesota including as the 2024\nIlana Kloss Playoff MVP.\n\nInternationally, Heise won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2026 Olympics in\nMilan and gold with USA at the 2025 World Championships in Czechia.\n\nTaylor Heise highlights\n\nShe will now be protected from Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion process that will\nsee each of the league's four new teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San\nJose sign or select five players.