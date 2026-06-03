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Taylor Heise Signs Three-Year Extension To Remain With The Minnesota Frost

Ian Kennedy
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The Minnesota Frost have re-signed the team's first ever draft pick Taylor Heise to a three-year contract securing her and protecting her from the PWHL expansion process.

The Minnesota Frost have re-signed forward Taylor Heise to a three-year PWHL contract.

With the signing, Heise is the second of the team’s three protected players as part of the PWHL’s Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season. She joined Kelly Pannek whose three-year extension was previously announced.

Heise finished second in PWHL scoring last season recording 30 points. She was second only to teammate Kelly Pannek, becoming only the second player in league history to record 30 points in a season.

Heise totalled 13 goals and 17 assists in 30 games played earning herself a nomination for the PWHL Forward of the Year.

The Lake City, MN native was selected first overall in the PWHL’s inaugural draft. She's won two Walter Cup titles with Minnesota including as the 2024 Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP.

Internationally, Heise won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2026 Olympics in Milan and gold with USA at the 2025 World Championships in Czechia.

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She will now be protected from Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion process that will see each of the league's four new teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose sign or select five players.

Taylor HeiseMinnesota Frost
PWHL