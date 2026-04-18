Ten PWHL Players Who Have Earned Invites To Canada's Summer Camp

A veteran, who pre-COVID was part of Canada's Rivalry Series roster, Leslie however, was one of several Canadian prospects who suffered from the PWHPA era from a lack of competitive opportunity. After biding her time in the PWHL's first two seasons and working her way back to the scoring forward she was known as collegiately and in the CWHL, Leslie has been a breakout star in Ottawa sitting among league scoring leaders all year. Her chemistry with Brianne Jenner and Sarah Wozniewicz would give Canada instant chemistry on a line.