"As we get ready to start training camp, there's a lot of excitement around this group. We have a talented group of players, a great opportunity in front of us, and a community that we're excited to represent. For me, building a successful team is about more than what happens on the ice. It's about the culture we create, the standards we set for one another, and the way we show up every single day," said new Seattle Torrent Head Coach Christine Bumstead. "I'm looking forward to getting to know this group, putting in the work together, and giving our fans a team they can be proud of. And now, seeing these jerseys for the first time makes it even more exciting. I know our players are going to wear them with a tremendous amount of pride."