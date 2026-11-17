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Photo @ Heather Moonka
Photo @ Heather Moonka
Nov 17, 2026 7:58 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:58 PM
The Seattle Torrent unveiled their first team logo jerseys at the Seattle Aquarium on Tuesday, November 17.
Season ticket holders and members of the media were invited to the Seattle Aquarium on Tuesday for a special unveiling ahead of the Seattle Torrent’s second season.
“From the beginning, when we launched this team, our first task was to build an identity. And lucky for us, you all in our fan base had already started laying the foundations. The roots were already there and those roots were built in together in that same community. So, along the theme of that and today, we like to celebrate these milestones together,” said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. “We are looking ahead and forward focused at building on that identity into this season and really looking for those roots and building on that. So, today is gonna be a big milestone for us as an organization, for us as a Seattle community, and we're gonna do it together.”
Hannah Murphy, Anna Wilgren, and Julia Gosling modeled both the new home and away jerseys featuring the Torrent team logo across the front. While standing in front of a large aquarium, the players were joined by a scuba diver also donning the new jersey.
Julia Gosling, Anna Wilgren, and Hannah Murphy debut the Torrent's new jerseys at the Seattle Aquarium alongside a scuba diver.Photo @ Heather Moonka
“Today is a really special moment for us as players. Getting to wear this crest and represent Seattle and the Torrent is something we're incredibly proud of, but what makes it even more meaningful is knowing what the team represents. This is a team that the city has embraced from the very beginning. You helped create an incredible atmosphere, you supported us every step of the way, and you made Seattle feel like home” said Torrent goaltender Murphy. “When we put on this jersey, we're representing our teammates, our fans, and everyone that’s been a part of building this team. That's something we don’t take lightly. We're excited for what's ahead, we're ready to get back to work, and we can't wait to wear these jerseys with pride.”
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For their inaugural season, the Torrent wore traditional expansion team jerseys with a diagonal “Seattle” across the front. These featured the team colors in the primary palette of Slate Green and River Blue with the away jerseys in a color of Foam. The new jerseys will replace the inaugural ones beginning this 2026-27 season.
There are some standout details in the jerseys such as the perforated player numbers. This rippling pattern harkens back to the rippling of waves. The lines of distinguishing colors are curved on the sleeves of the jersey and the bottom of the jersey to mimic the rise and fall of waves. Of course, the biggest feature is the logo itself. This vision of rushing water represents the waterways that run throughout Seattle and surrounding areas.
Murphy, Wilgren, and Gosling address members of the media about the new jerseys and upcoming season.More Videos
"As we get ready to start training camp, there's a lot of excitement around this group. We have a talented group of players, a great opportunity in front of us, and a community that we're excited to represent. For me, building a successful team is about more than what happens on the ice. It's about the culture we create, the standards we set for one another, and the way we show up every single day," said new Seattle Torrent Head Coach Christine Bumstead. "I'm looking forward to getting to know this group, putting in the work together, and giving our fans a team they can be proud of. And now, seeing these jerseys for the first time makes it even more exciting. I know our players are going to wear them with a tremendous amount of pride."
Torrent fans will be able to see the debut of the away jerseys during the team’s first game of the season on December 5 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who are also debuting new jerseys. It will be a few weeks later, on December 20, that fans will get to see the home jerseys in action at Climate Pledge Arena during the Torrent’s home opener against the Vegas Vanguards.
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