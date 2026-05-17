Thea Johansson's Unwillingness To Settle For “Enough" Takes The Swedish Star Outside Her Comfort Zone

For Thea Johansson, her hockey journey started all the way back in Sweden in a home which instilled in her the importance of experiencing as many things as possible so you never look back with regret. And that mindset brought her to North America for a collegiate career in the NCAA, helped her succeed with the national program, and now she is on the verge of joining the PWHL. And through all the lessons learned over a successful career, Johansson never lost sight of the value of family, of remaining humble, and of what success truly looks like, both on and off the ice.