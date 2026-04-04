Three Seasons In, The PWHL Continues To Break Records And Set New Standards Almost Nightly

Three seasons in, it seems like not a single game, let alone week goes by without the PWHL setting a new record or standard for professional women's hockey.
It seems like there isn't a day, let alone a week that goes b without the PWHL setting a new standard, breaking a record, or enjoying a first.
This season, those marks have come on both sides of the border, at the individual, team, market, and league levels.
Friday in Ottawa, the Charge set a new team record home attendance mark dawing 17,114 fans to the Canadian Tire Centre. Last season the Charge played at Canadian Tire Centre for the first time drawing 11,065, a number the team blew out of the water Friday.
The game came a day before the league was set to step onto the ice at Madison Square Garden, a sold out Madison Square Garden, in New York for the first time.
Not only is the PWHL's appearance at MSG notable, it will also again, for the fourth time this season, break the all-time American professional women's hockey attendance record.
Seattle set a new record at the team's home opener on November 28 drawing 16,014 fans at Climate Pledge Arena. In January at Washington's stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour, the league broke that mark again with a crowd of 17,228 at Capital One Arena. Th record fell yet again February 27 on the first game back to Seattle following the 2026 Olympics when the Seattle Torrent drew a sold out crowd of 17,335.
A week after the league stops at Madison Square Garden, the PWHL will play at TD Garden in Boston for the first time, yet another long sold out affair.
This season the league also played in several markets including Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Washington, Chicago, Calgary for the first time. It was back-to-back sold out games in Halifax, a sold out crowd of 15,225 in Winnipeg, 16,150 in Calgary, 16,012 in Hamilton, 15,938 in Detroit, and 15,512 in Denver...all record tallies for each market.
It seems wherever the PWHL goes, new attendance marks are being set.
Earlier this season during the PWHL's Takeover Tour stop to Detroit, the league also celebrated their first ever nationally broadcast game in the United States. The league soon after announced that Scripps' ION, would also broadcast the Walter Cup finals.
In their three seasons of existence, the PWHL has become a league of firsts and records. With the continued growth of professional women's hockey, and record registration levels for girls and women in the United States and Canada, it appears there is no end in sight for the PWHL's ongoing list of firsts.