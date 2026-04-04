Three Seasons In, The PWHL Continues To Break Records And Set New Standards Almost Nightly

Seattle set a new record at the team's home opener on November 28 drawing 16,014 fans at Climate Pledge Arena. In January at Washington's stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour, the league broke that mark again with a crowd of 17,228 at Capital One Arena. Th record fell yet again February 27 on the first game back to Seattle following the 2026 Olympics when the Seattle Torrent drew a sold out crowd of 17,335.