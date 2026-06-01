Today In PWHL Expansion: All Teams Set To Begin Negotiating With Free Agents, Here's What We're Hearing

It seemed almost unbelievable last season to watch Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, Alex Carpenter, Sophie Jaques, Emerance Maschmeyer, Claire Thompson, Cayla Barnes and others signed one after the other, after the other in Seattle and Vancouver. What happened when free agency opened following the expansion draft was perhaps even more incredible seeing how many players chose to move west. Almost all of those signings however, were built during the PWHL's exclusive signing window, where the expansion teams not only negotiated with the five players they each signed during the window, but with most of the players they ended up signing later as well. It didn't work out on the ice in year one, but on paper, it was an impressive bit of roster building.