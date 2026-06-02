Today In PWHL Expansion: Existing Teams Can Now Sign Players, As Stars Continue To Test The Market

The PWHL expansion process is about to enter the first formal signing window where teams can secure their protected players. But some big name stars in the league continue to test the waters.
The Phase 1 signing period opens June 2 at 12pm EST. It's a period available only to existing teams who will attempt to secure their three protections.
In this period, which runs until 3pm June 3, some of the top free agents in the league are expected to re-sign with their existing teams. And when we see the players who do not re-sign when Protection Lists are submitted on June 3 at 5pm EST, it will be a clear indication of who got the job done and who didn't.
Stars Testing The Free Agency Waters
The conversations between Kendall Coyne Schofield and PWHL Detroit continue, and if the word from Minnesota holds true, it looks like the Frost could be entering Phase 2 of PWHL expansion with Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, and Kendall Cooper as their three protections. It means Detroit would be free to use their EFO on Coyne Schofield if they wanted. It was rumoured the whether it came through formal pathways or backchannel communication, that Detroit and Coyne Schofield connected early to open conversations. Coyne Schofield likely has the power to stay in Minnesota should she want, but given her many connections to Detroit and Manon Rheaume, this is a deal that could get done.
Renata Fast is another name that has bubbled to the top of conversations in Toronto. There appears to be significant interest from PWHL Hamilton in acquiring Fast's services. All if would take for Fast is to tell Toronto she's entering Phase 2 as a free agent, followed by a binding EFO from Hamilton. It would re-unite Fast with her former Clarkson coach in Meghan Duggan. Fast is from Burlington, which is about a 15 minute drive to TD Coliseum in Hamilton.
Should Fast make the jump, it would leave bigger questions in Toronto. Toronto is believed to be signing captain Blayre Turnbull as one of their three protections, and if Fast jumped, with the retirement of Savannah Harmon, Toronto would have no choice but to protect Ella Shelton to ensure they have a top pairing blueliner back next season, as well as to protect the costly investment in her from the draft last year. That would leave their final protection up to Daryl Watts or Raygan Kirk, and leaving either unprotected could result in losing them in Phase 2. Watts would 100% be snapped up, likely by former coach Troy Ryan in San Jose with an EFO, while Kirk would be a prime candidate for an FPO offer, guaranteeing her $80,000 from a new team, and forcing Toronto to promise her at least 90% of that, or $73,125, to have a shot at keeping her.
Protection Lists Continue To Take Shape
The move out west that saw the Vancouver Goldeneyes fire head coach Brian Idalski may have been directly related to a shot at keeping a few star players. Notably, it's believe Sarah Nurse was unhappy with the coaching situation and would have been headed out of Vancouver unless a change was made. It wouldn't be the first time players have driven coaching changes in the PWHL. If Nurse is on board, it likely settles Vancouver with Nurse, Sophie Jaques, and Emerance Maschmeyer, as GM Cara Gardner Morey spoke to media about the importance of securing the crease in this process. Claire Thompson is a target for multiple markets like San Jose and Las Vegas, but there's no guarantee teams will use their EFO on her if her future as it relates to medical school remains in the air.
Montreal's picks of Ann-Renee Desbiens, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Laura Stacey were the first known. It raises questions there as to what is next for defenders like Kati Tabin, Nicole Gosling, and Erin Ambrose, as well as some of their forwards, like Abby Roque, who unless she takes a pay cut, may be too costly to keep. There's interest in others from Montreal including Natalie Mlynkova, whose name has circled multiple teams.
Ottawa and Boston look to be following similar path in their protections of a star goaltender and star defender(s). There's still some question as to which defender of Ronja Savolainen and Rory Guilday will be protected, or both. Boston seems set on Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Haley Winn unless something changes there. The Fleet, according to sources, have locked in a new head coach, so it will be interesting to see if their impact alters the plan.
With Minnesota reportedly honing in on Pannek, Heise and Rooney, it opens the door to a lot of loss there including Coyne Scofield, Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle, Nicole Hensley, Kendall Cooper, and Britta Curl-Salemme.
And nobody is questioning what New York is expected to do in protecting Sarah Fillier, Casey O'Brien, and Kristyna Kaltounkova. It's probably why New York has spent some time talking to a few top defenders on the market, and will likely need to examine goaltending options if Kayle Osborne gets taken. Osborne is another name that has been tied to PWHL Detroit recently.
Toronto and Seattle remain the biggest wildcards in the expansion process as their decisions on veteran stars, and of those stars themselves will alter paths for protections. In Seattle, both Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter expressed interest in staying in post season media availability, but it might not be possible, or in the best interest of the Torrent to secure one, or either in Phase 1.
Phase 1 signing is now open. The signing window ends June 3 at 3pm, and protection lists are due at 5pm on June 3.