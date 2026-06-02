Today In PWHL Expansion: Existing Teams Can Now Sign Players, As Stars Continue To Test The Market

Should Fast make the jump, it would leave bigger questions in Toronto. Toronto is believed to be signing captain Blayre Turnbull as one of their three protections, and if Fast jumped, with the retirement of Savannah Harmon, Toronto would have no choice but to protect Ella Shelton to ensure they have a top pairing blueliner back next season, as well as to protect the costly investment in her from the draft last year. That would leave their final protection up to Daryl Watts or Raygan Kirk, and leaving either unprotected could result in losing them in Phase 2. Watts would 100% be snapped up, likely by former coach Troy Ryan in San Jose with an EFO, while Kirk would be a prime candidate for an FPO offer, guaranteeing her $80,000 from a new team, and forcing Toronto to promise her at least 90% of that, or $73,125, to have a shot at keeping her.