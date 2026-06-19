Top 24 Unselected Free Agents Following The 2026 PWHL Draft

There was a run on defenders early in the PWHL Draft as it remains a positional weakness across the league. The two top ranked players, Maria Batalova and Nina Pirogova, were both veteran Russians and Olympians. Last season, the Ottawa Charge brought two Russian players to North America with mixed results, but more so, with immense challenges of integrating players to the league without the ability to speak English. In the NHL, where budgets allow, translators and supports can be found, but those were not available in the PWHL, and it may have made teams shy to try again. Here's a look at the top undrafted defenders still available following the PWHL Draft.