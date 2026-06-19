Top 24 Unselected Free Agents Following The 2026 PWHL Draft

Here's a look at the best players who went undrafted in the 2026 PWHL Draft, many who could find their way into the PWHL as free agents.
While every team took home at least five new players from the 2026 PWHL Draft, every team will also need more when it comes to their rosters. The options remain intriguing, including several players who could certainly step into roles in the PWHL next season.
Last season, several members of what was then only a 48-player draft, could not making opening night rosters. With more roster spots available following this year's 72-player draft, anything is possible, but it's still likely that several undrafted players steal roster spots across the PWHL.
Many of those players could be players passed over in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Here's a look at the top 24 players, based on The Hockey News' final PWHL Draft rankings, who are still available.
Top Undrafted Defenders
There was a run on defenders early in the PWHL Draft as it remains a positional weakness across the league. The two top ranked players, Maria Batalova and Nina Pirogova, were both veteran Russians and Olympians. Last season, the Ottawa Charge brought two Russian players to North America with mixed results, but more so, with immense challenges of integrating players to the league without the ability to speak English. In the NHL, where budgets allow, translators and supports can be found, but those were not available in the PWHL, and it may have made teams shy to try again. Here's a look at the top undrafted defenders still available following the PWHL Draft.
Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa (ZhHL)
The 30-year-old was named Best Defender for the second straight season in Russia, and was Russia's Best Player this season. She's a two-time Olympian and is one of Russia's top producing defenders year after year. (1996, L, 5'8", Tyumen, Russia)
Nina Pirogova, D, Sahalin (ZhHL)
The 27-year-old is Russia's all-time defensive scoring leader in the ZhHL. The six-time All-Star led the ZhHL is also a two-time Olympian. When it comes to talented Russian's who could challenge to join the PWHL, Pirogova and Batalova top the list. (1999, L, 5'9", Stupino, Russia)
Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College (ECAC)
Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. (2004, L, 5'4", Moncton, New Brunswick)
Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE (SDHL)
Captain of Netherlands' national team, and an 11-year veteran of the SDHL, Hamers likes to get her toes pointed up ice and to take the space she's given drawing attention before dishing or gaining the zone. Best defender at the 2023 D1A World Championships, and a good distributor of the puck. Her experience is a major advantage this season with expansion. (1997, L, 5'3", Tilburg, Netherlands)
Megan McKay, D, Clarkson (ECAC)
The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and played important minutes for Clarkson this season. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process. (2003, L, 5'10", Zionsville, Indiana)
Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence (Hockey East)
ighest time on ice average in NCAA hockey this season? It's Cristina Cavaliere. Has shown year over year improvement. As depth, could provide stability. (2004, L, 5'5", Mississauga, Ontario)
Top Undrafted Forwards
There is some clear talent available up front. Rhea Hicks of Clarkson was one of the top players in NCAA hockey in the face-off dot and she's got far more skill than many players selected ahead of her, as do some of the other top remaining forwards. Many PWHL teams made clear pushes to acquire size, and players who have played checking line roles in the past. It means they passed on some skill, which could be a major win for teams looking to bring some talent to camp to compete for roster spots. Here's a look at the top undrafted forwards still available following the PWHL Draft.
Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson (ECAC)
Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories. (2004, R, 5'5", Brampton, Ontario)
India McDadi, F, Brown (ECAC)
The Brown captain just keeps working. She has the attributes that would make her a fit in a bottom six. With her former Brown teammate Jade Iginla in Hamilton, she could follow for a tryout (2004, L, 5'4", Mississauga, Ontario)
Laurence Frenette, RW, Quinnipiac (ECAC)
After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Produced well all season, primarily as a playmaker but with finishing ability. Rarely takes a night off. (2003, R, 5'7", Boisbraind, Quebec)
Sara Stewart, F, Colgate (ECAC)
Sometimes there's a player whose numbers don't exactly match their impact. Stewart is one of those players. She's been a leader for Colgate, and could find her way into the PWHL. (2004, L, 5'3", Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson (ECAC)
Former Canadian U-18 national teamer has never found her stride offensively at the NCAA level, but she's still a valuable player and might take on a checking line role successfully. (2004, R, 5'5", London, Ontario)
Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo (SDHL)
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and in the SDHL this season is produce. (2003, L, 5'5", Belle River, Ontario)
Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (ZhHL)
Plenty of skill, plenty of production. Fanuza Kadirova's former teammate in Russia, and an Olympian. (2000, L, 5'5", Chelyabinsk, Russia)
JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia (U SPORTS)
Drapeau was a legitimate contender for a draft spot. She has a great shot, and will get a tryout somewhere. She is a true finisher. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)
Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University (Hockey East) / Team Germany
A 200-foot player. Internationally with Germany, she has found ways to compete and impact her nation positively. Work ethic and attention to detail should make the Welcke sisters solid depth. (2002, R, 5'5", Baden-Baden, Germany)
Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University (Hockey East) / Team Germany
Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now. (2002, R, 5'7", Baden-Baden, Germany)
Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo (SDHL)
Good collegiate career with Cornell, and continued her development this season with MoDo. There's value in former collegians who went to Europe to expand their skill set. (2002, L, 5'4", Stratford, Ontario)
Laura Fuoco, F, EV Zug (SWHL)
A big bullish player who drives hard to the net. Will be a valuable bottom six player on a PWHL team who will be hard to play against. Somebody should take Fuoco on because it's better to play with her than against her. (2003, L, 5'11", Mississauga, Ontario)
Celina Haider, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL) / Team Germany
Member of Germany's national team for years. She's not going to produce much in the PWHL, but as a bottom six checker, she can skate, she sees the ice well, and competes hard. (2000, L, 5'7", Rosenheim, Germany)
Mira Seregély, F, HKB Budapest (DFEL) / Team Hungary
Seregély spent six seasons in North America, including four in the NCAA with Maine, and at 23, has already represented Hungary at seven World Championships. This year, her first back in Europe, Seregély got a boost of confidence scoring 30 points in 24 games with HKB Budapest. (2003, L, 5'9", Budapest, Hungary)
Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University (Hockey East)
Plays a power forward game, competes hard and finds ways to score even if they aren't pretty. (2004, R, 5'9", Grosse Pointe, Michigan)
Courtney Kollman, F, CG Puigcerda (Spain)
Former member of Canada's U-18 national team, and former U SPORTS All-Canadian and national champion, Kollman has followed her own path. After scoring more than a point per game in her final U SPORTS campaign, Kollman had a dominant season in Switzerland putting up 41 points in 28 games last year. This year she played in Spain. (2000, R, 5'4", Calgary, Alberta)
Top Undrafted Goaltenders
Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University (Hockey East)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup or third. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
Grace Campbell, G, Boston College (Hockey East)
A goaltender who has remained on USA Hockey's radar, she was consistent this season for Boston College. A good third option for a team who could push for games.(2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)