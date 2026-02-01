Top PWHL Draft Prospects To Watch At The 2026 Olympics

The Olympics will be the best chance to see many of the world's top PWHL prospects facing off head to head in high stakes competition. Dozens of top prospects will be competing and looking to make a lasting impression not only on the international stage but on PWHL scouts.
Here's a look at the top PWHL Draft (and free agency) prospects competing at the Olympics.
The top of the 2026 PWHL Draft is going to be heavily American. Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Tessa Janecke, and Kirsten Simms are all members of Team USA, and all probable first round picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft. In fact, it's highly likely Harvey, Murphy, Edwards, and Janecke go 1-2-3-4 in the Draft. They are all elite talents, and this is a generational draft because of them.
While there aren't PWHL Draft prospects (unless Michaela Pejzlova declares, which is unlikely), there are free agent prospects who could return to the league in Dominika Laskova, Noemi Neubauerova, and Klara Peslarova, who are all eligible to join the PWHL immediately when their seasons in Europe end, or as free agents.
Nelli Laitinen and Petra Nieminen are probable first round picks from Finland. Laitinen has been a top pairing defender for Finland for years, and is finishing her final campaign at the University of Minnesota. While she's known as a reliable defender who takes care of her own zone first, she's shown offensive upside this season, transitions the puck well, and brings character to a team. Nieminen is a big, physical...at times mean... forward whose game is one of the rare ones that should transition well to the PWHL without having played in the NCAA. She's one of the best goal scorers in the world, and is bullish on the puck. Viivia Vainikka won't be far behind the duo in the draft, and Finland could see any number of Jennina Nylund, Ida Kuoppala, Emma Nuutinen, and Sini Karjalainen enter the draft and the league. This could be a monumental moment for Finland in terms of players upping their level of competition. Had it happened prior to the Olympics, the conversation of medal contenders likely would have focused more heavily on the Finns.
Estelle Duvin is the only player on this roster who could conceivably step in and contribute right away in the PWHL, although Clara Rozier could draw some attention, and Chloe Aurard-Bushee could be a free agent candidate. Alice Philbert may also look to join the league in a crease, but she's at best a third goaltender candidate in the PWHL.
Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke are likely to declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft and should be solid candidates to earn roster spots for their two-way, competitive game. Many Germany players have high compete levels and defensive reliability that would lend well to bottom six roles in the league. It's expected Svenja Voigt will declare, although she's destined for a season in Europe. Veterans Emily Nix and Franziska Feldmeier may throw their names in the hat as well.
None. Canada is the only roster who has an entirely PWHL roster, and they didn't invite any players who are draft eligible to their camp.
Nadia Mattivi is the top Italian prospect, and she might join the league this season, or as a free agent prior to the draft. The former Boston University captain is physical, and can contribute offensively, and last season was named the SDHL Defender of the Year. There's a number of Italian national teamers who have declared for the PWHL Draft including Justine Reyes and Jacqueline Pierri. It would not be surprising to see Martina Fedel, and even long time Canadian national team member Laura Fortino declare as well.
There's no clear candidate from Japan who will declare, or who could crack a PWHL lineup. Akane Shiga may attempt a return, and her sister Aoi Shiga has declared previously as well. Haruka Toko is the only other player who could conceivably attempt the transition.
Josefin Bouveng is the top name on Team Sweden for the 2026 PWHL Draft. She's scored in bunches for Minnesota and her game continues to grow. The same can be said for Thea Johansson who will be a PWHL pick and make the jump from Minnesota-Duluth next season. Sofie Lundin is also declaring and should be able to make the jump. Hanna Thuvik is a question mark who may declare. The Swedes however are coming, and when they get to the PWHL, a new international medal contender will be born. Mira Jungaker, Jenna Raunio, Ebba Svensson Traff, and Hilda Svensson are all on their way, among others. Sweden is a rising women's hockey power.
Andrea Brandli is set to be the top goaltender available in the PWHL Draft and there will be no shortage of teams waiting to select her. The lack of high end goaltenders coming into the league this season, mixed with the inevitability that teams will lose goaltenders in the expansion process, will boost Brandli's draft status. It would not be surprising to see her go in the second round. Brandli is the top goaltender in the SDHL and has ample North American experience following a spectacular NCAA career. She'll immediately enter the league as a goaltender who can play a share of games, and could steal a starting job.