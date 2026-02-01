Top PWHL Draft Prospects To Watch At The 2026 Olympics

Nelli Laitinen and Petra Nieminen are probable first round picks from Finland. Laitinen has been a top pairing defender for Finland for years, and is finishing her final campaign at the University of Minnesota. While she's known as a reliable defender who takes care of her own zone first, she's shown offensive upside this season, transitions the puck well, and brings character to a team. Nieminen is a big, physical...at times mean... forward whose game is one of the rare ones that should transition well to the PWHL without having played in the NCAA. She's one of the best goal scorers in the world, and is bullish on the puck. Viivia Vainikka won't be far behind the duo in the draft, and Finland could see any number of Jennina Nylund, Ida Kuoppala, Emma Nuutinen, and Sini Karjalainen enter the draft and the league. This could be a monumental moment for Finland in terms of players upping their level of competition. Had it happened prior to the Olympics, the conversation of medal contenders likely would have focused more heavily on the Finns.