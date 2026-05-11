Top Targets For The PWHL's "Expansion Franchise Offers" And "Foundational Player Offers"

With the Foundational Player Offer coming with an $80,000 salary, this is a spot where players who weren't signed to one of the 36 foundational contracts in the inaugural season, but have since outperformed those players, could make a significant jump forward in their pay. It could also be a place where an aging veteran, or a player who didn't perform up to contract expectations could be a veteran boost while staying close to their current salary for two more seasons, as these deals are for two years.