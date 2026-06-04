Toronto’s Three Protected Players Missing Leading Scorer Daryl Watts And Captain Blayre Turnbull

The Toronto Sceptres made their three protections heading into Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion process, but they didn't include leading scorer Daryl Watts or captain Blayre Turnbull, who could both become signing targets of the four expansion teams.
The Toronto Sceptres’ protection list may have answered one question, but it raised several more.
When the PWHL expansion process was unveiled, Toronto immediately stood out from most of the league. General manager Gina Kingsbury had only five players under contract for the 2026-27 season, a deliberate approach that preserved flexibility but carried significant risk.
Because free agents had to be signed in order to be protected, Toronto suddenly found itself in a race against the clock. The Sceptres entered the process with two or more marquee players eligible to receive Expansion Franchise Offers (EFOs), a mechanism that allows expansion teams to offer contracts above the league’s standard salary structure in an effort to attract star talent.
Most observers expected Toronto’s protection list to begin with defender Renata Fast and leading scorer Daryl Watts. The debate centered on who would join them. Emerging goaltender Raygan Kirk appeared to be a strong candidate after a breakout season, while captain Blayre Turnbull would be a potentially huge loss.
The first domino fell Wednesday afternoon when Fast signed a three-year contract. The reigning PWHL Defender of the Year is arguably Toronto’s most valuable player and was always expected to be a priority.
Shortly afterward, Kirk agreed to a three-year deal of her own. The timing guaranteed her place among Toronto’s protected players and represented a major vote of confidence in the 26-year-old goaltender. After establishing herself as a legitimate starter this season, Kirk now appears positioned to be a foundational piece of the franchise moving forward.
The surprise came with the final protected slot. Most observers expected Toronto’s third protected player to be either Watts or Turnbull if contract agreements could be reached. Instead, the Sceptres protected defender Ella Shelton, leaving both players exposed to expansion.
Shelton remains under contract and therefore eligible for protection without requiring a new deal.
The protection list appears to reflect the reality of Toronto’s contract situation more than a ranking of player value. Had Watts been agreeable, it’s impossible to imagine that the team wouldn’t have signed her.
The dynamic forward led Toronto in scoring and has long been viewed as one of the league’s most skilled offensive players. Her situation has been the subject of speculation for weeks, particularly after former Sceptres head coach Troy Ryan accepted the GM/head coaching position in San Jose. Given their history together, many around the league expect Ryan to pursue Watts aggressively.
Turnbull’s situation is more nuanced. While she is exposed, the Sceptres may not be entirely without options. If an expansion team extends a Foundational Player Offer (FPO), Toronto would retain matching rights. The question becomes whether the organization is willing to commit additional significant salary after already locking up Fast, Kirk and keeping Shelton at her current salary.
The protection list also highlights the downside of Toronto’s contract strategy. By entering expansion with so few signed players, the Sceptres left a large number of valuable contributors available to rival clubs. Players such as Emma Maltais, Kali Flanagan, Allie Munroe and Claire Dalton could all draw considerable interest during the expansion process.
The Sceptres still face the possibility of losing some of their most recognizable players through expansion, while a coaching announcement is yet to be made following Ryan’s departure. For a team that entered the offseason seeking flexibility, the next few weeks may determine whether that flexibility proves to be an advantage or a costly gamble.
Toronto's Protected Players
- Renata Fast
- Raygan Kirk
- Ella Shelton
Free Agents Exposed
- Blayre Turnbull
- Daryl Watts
- Emma Maltais
- Claire Dalton
- Maggie Connors
- Kali Flanagan
- Allie Munroe
- Elaine Chuli
- Emma Woods
- Lauren Messier
- Kristin Della Rovere
- Annike Rankila
- Anna Kjellbin
- Jessica Kondas
Signed Players Exposed
- Natalie Spooner
- Emma Gentry
- Jesse Compher
- Jessie McPherson
Rights Retained Exposed
- Kiara Zanon
- Clara Van Wieren
- Hanna Baskin
- Sara Hjalmarsson