Toronto Sceptres Leaning On Blue Line Depth Amid Munroe Absence In Playoff Push

Without Allie Munroe, the Toronto Sceptres' defensive core will try to play a solid game as a collective unit as they push to make the PWHL playoffs.
As the Toronto Sceptres enter the most critical stretch of their season, the focus is on survival, pressure, and a defensive group being asked to carry more than ever.
Clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot with Ottawa and New York close behind, Toronto’s final five games will determine their season. And with assistant captain Allie Munroe sidelined on LTIR, the burden on the Sceptres’ blue line has intensified.
Munroe’s absence is not easily replaced. A fixture on the second pair, often alongside Kali Flanagan, she regularly logged tough minutes in key situations. Now, Toronto is forced into a reshuffle—one that head coach Troy Ryan admits is as complicated as it is necessary.
Toronto is expected to dress seven defenders, rotating players like rookie Hanna Baskin into the lineup while managing matchups and minutes carefully.
“It’s a juggling act,” Ryan said. “You want to set them up for success, but you can’t overprotect them because that puts the team at a disadvantage.”
That tension—between insulating less experienced players and maintaining competitive matchups—defines the delicate challenge. The coaching staff must find ways to integrate depth defenders without sacrificing offensive opportunities or overloading their top four.
Part of that solution may lie in familiarity. Right now, the duo of Renata Fast and Savannah Harmon, a pairing that was impressive last season, is reunited. Ella Shelton, who is also capable of handling heavier minutes, is playing in some different situations alongside Flanagan.
For the players, that fluidity is nothing new.
“I think all season we’ve been doing a bit of that,” Flanagan said. “We’re all comfortable playing with each other. There’s a lot of familiarity in our defensive core. So whoever you end up playing with, we’re good with anything.”
That internal trust will now be critical, as the defensive group leans into a collective identity rather than fixed pairings. Even without Munroe, the emphasis remains on structure, physicality, and contributing at both ends of the ice.
“I think as a D core we’ve kind of stuck together,” Flanagan added. “Playing hard to play against and contributing when we can.”
Offensively, that contribution could prove decisive. With Toronto lacking high-end scoring depth compared to some of its competitors, generating chances from the blue line—whether through shots, tips, or sustained zone time—has become a priority.
“A big focus has been getting those shots through and shooting for tips,” Flanagan said. “Just trying to contribute any way that we can.”
For Baskin, who re-enters the lineup after extended time on reserve, the moment represents both opportunity and responsibility.
“I feel more prepared than I was last time,” she said. “I’ve been here, practicing… staying ready for whenever we get the call.”
Her approach is like the entire group's: defend first, then activate.
“The best offense always comes from defense first,” Baskin said. “We really focus on shutting plays down… and then once we get in the offensive zone, playing as a five-player unit, being able to rotate and create offense.”
That style—structured in-zone defense transitioning into fluid, positionless offense—has suited Toronto’s personnel throughout the season. It has also allowed players like Savannah Harmon to thrive.
Harmon has quietly been one of Toronto’s most versatile defenders, moving up and down the lineup depending on need while maintaining consistency.
“I’ve loved just being able to be versatile… wherever the coaches need me,” Harmon said. “Being able to help the best way I can.”
With no margin for error and head-to-head matchups against direct playoff competitors, the Sceptres’ defensive group will be tested not just physically, but mentally.
The circumstances are far from ideal. Toronto may not have Munroe anchoring its second pair—but it does have a blue line group that believes it can absorb the loss, adjust on the fly, and deliver when it matters most.