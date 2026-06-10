Toronto Sceptres Name Pascal Rhéaume New Head Coach

The Toronto Sceptres have officially hired their new head coach bringing in former NHL player Pascal Rhéaume, who is also the brother of Detroit GM Manon Rhéaume as the team's next bench boss.
The Toronto Sceptres have named Pascal Rhéaume as the team’s new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 PWHL season.
Rhéaume takes over from Troy Ryan, who was Toronto's head coach for the first three seasons before being named the new head coach and general manager for PWHL San Jose this offseason.
Rhéaume was most recently an assistant coach with the Bridgeport Islanders, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders, for two seasons before the team’s relocation to Hamilton.
“We are excited to welcome Pascal Rhéaume to the Toronto Sceptres as our new Head Coach. Pascal brings a fresh perspective, a new voice, and valuable professional experience to our organization,” said Gina Kingsbury, Sceptres General Manager.
"Throughout the process and the search, it was very important for us to find someone that could connect with their athletes, that could bring a fresh perspective to our team, a new voice to the locker room, and allow us to push and pull us to reach new heights."
Kingsbury said the organization entered the search process looking for a coach who could connect with players while bringing a fresh perspective to a roster as it is re-shaped during expansion.
At the introductory press conference, the general manager noted that players were consulted throughout the process and that their feedback helped shape the search.
"Our athletes were a big part of the process," she said. "We asked them what were the qualities that they were looking for in the next head coach. And that was always at the forefront of our search."
Kingsbury said Rhéaume's ability to build relationships, his energy and his track record as both a player and coach ultimately made him the right fit.
"We were very impressed with his experience as a professional athlete, as a professional coach, his ability to connect and build strong relationships with his players, as well as the people that he works with, his work ethic, and his passion."
For Rhéaume, the opportunity to coach in the PWHL represented a chance to reach the highest level of the profession.
"When I saw the opportunity for me to coach at the best level of hockey, it was a no-brainer," he said.
Although he has never coached women's hockey at the professional level, Rhéaume downplayed the distinction, saying his approach is rooted in understanding people rather than focusing on gender.
"To me, it's all about relationships. You have your players. The gender side doesn't count for me. I'm going to coach the best players," he said. "At the end of the day, you're coaching hockey players."
Rhéaume described himself as a calm, approachable coach who believes players perform best in a positive environment.
"What you see is what you're going to get," he said. "I'm very calm."
He added that he wants players to enjoy coming to the rink while maintaining high standards once practice begins.
"You guys are going to have fun to come to the rink, but when it's time to step on the ice, it's time to work. When it's time to step in the gym, it's time to work."
Rhéaume brings more than 14 years of coaching and player development experience to the Sceptres. Prior to joining the Islanders, he served as an assistant coach for two seasons with the Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL), two seasons as head coach with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, and was an assistant coach with the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix and Drummondville Voltigeurs, and the AHL’s Iowa Wild.
Rhéaume said one of his goals is to help players reach new levels in their careers, including earning opportunities with their national teams.
"We want some girls that did not make Team Canada, Team USA, whatever, to make it at the next championship. We want to bring them at their best level," he said.
"We've got a coach like Pascal that is very great at developing and building relationships," Kingsbury said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the impact of that long term."
While league rules limit the length of coaching contracts, Kingsbury made it clear the organization views the hire as more than a short-term solution.
"Although the contract is not long term, the intent is a long-term vision."