Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Photo: C Benwell
Photo: C Benwell
Nov 20, 2026 3:39 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:39 PM
A new coach, rookies, and camp invites as well as a rejuvenated Natalie Spooner headline a transformed roster as Kirsten Simms joins the Sceptres in a condensed training camp in Toronto.
The Toronto Sceptres took to the ice Thursday for their first full day of training camp, with a very different looking team for 2026-27. Rookies, veteran additions, camp invites and more all participated, and with a lot of turnover from last season, there was a lot to take in.
A busy first day on the ice
The Sceptres opened with two groups working on separate ice surfaces, concentrating on skills before heading off for what appeared to be an off-ice meeting or video session. The full group then returned to the ice together. Head coach Pascal Rhéaume said Thursday's focus was defensive-zone play, with neutral-zone systems scheduled for Friday and offensive-zone work to follow. With only a handful of practices before exhibition games begin, Rhéaume said the coaching staff is condensing its systems instruction into a much shorter period than usual.
"We have to trim our system to days where, you know, sometimes you would have spread it to maybe weeks."
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Defensive combinations rotated frequently throughout the drills, although an interesting pair was veteran Renata Fast with second-round pick Brooke Disher on several occasions.
Veteran Jamie Lee Rattray was noticeable during the session, while Kiara Zanon scored a particularly nice goal during one of the drills.
The team played some four-on-four, and practiced the shootout at the end of the scrimmage.
Spooner feeling healthier after another knee surgery
Natalie Spooner revealed that she underwent another knee surgery at the end of last season and spent part of the offseason rehabilitating. She said she feels significantly better than she did a year ago.
"I definitely grinded through last season and was not feeling great, so ... way better. Way better."
When asked whether this was the best she's felt since the league's inaugural season, Spooner agreed.
"I'm not getting injections or taking meds or anything now, so I'm pretty just even keel, which is nice."
Simms settling in with the Sceptres
Kirsten Simms arrived in Toronto following the World Championship in Denmark and described the past few days as a whirlwind. She was excited to finally get on the ice with her new teammates. Simms is particularly pleased to have Renata Fast and Ella Shelton on her side after competing against them.
"I've said this a million times, but having Renata and Ella on my blue line is gonna be a lot better. Like I was joking today, I'm like, really Renata's on the other team? Like, how many more days until she gets to be on my blue line?"
The former Wisconsin standout is also looking forward to facing her old college teammates, including Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey. In answer to a question about Edwards preparing chirps for their upcoming meetings, Simms wasn't convinced her friend would be able to deliver them.
"I think that she can chirp if she's not super close with you, but if she's super close with you, she's gonna try and say it and start laughing."
Löwenhielm finally gets her PWHL opportunity
Veteran Swedish forward Michelle Löwenhielm arrives at Sceptres camp fresh off winning a bronze medal with Sweden at the World Championship, an achievement she described as a long time coming. Löwenhielm said playing in the PWHL has been a goal since the league began, and she's grateful for the opportunity to show what she can contribute.
"It's been a long road. I'm older but not that old. But yeah, no, so it's been a while, been a dream of mine since it started basically."
Having fellow Swede Sara Hjalmarsson on the roster is another bonus.
"It's amazing having her just to rely on and be around, and she's a great player, so ... it's a great setup."
Three goaltenders on the ice
Raygan Kirk, Jessie McPherson and Grace Campbell were the three goaltenders participating in Thursday's sessions. Kirk was sporting a newly painted mask featuring Toronto imagery and personal symbols representing her hockey journey.
Van Wieren signs one-year deal
While the Sceptres were on the ice, the team announced a one-year contract for Clara Van Wieren, adding another name to the competition for positions as camp gets underway.
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