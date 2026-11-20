The Sceptres opened with two groups working on separate ice surfaces, concentrating on skills before heading off for what appeared to be an off-ice meeting or video session. The full group then returned to the ice together. Head coach Pascal Rhéaume said Thursday's focus was defensive-zone play, with neutral-zone systems scheduled for Friday and offensive-zone work to follow. With only a handful of practices before exhibition games begin, Rhéaume said the coaching staff is condensing its systems instruction into a much shorter period than usual.