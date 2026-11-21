"Chucker was our skills coach last year but had a great influence on how we played, and certainly our coaching staff leaned on him a lot. He's got an expertise that is hard to match," Kingsbury said. Stef Thompson returns in a video and assistant coaching capacity after working with Canada at the World Championship. Brad Fogal takes on the goaltending coach position after working alongside Brad Kirkwood. Former Team Canada standout Vicky Sunohara continues as a coaching consultant. Kingsbury said Sunohara also contributes to broader discussions about the organization and its hockey operations.