Women's Hockey Roundtable
1,267 Members•7,221 Posts
Nov 21, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 3:34 PM
Pascal Rhéaume, new head coach of the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres, is prioritizing long-term chemistry over immediate results as Toronto's revamped coaching staff works to implement new systems during the PWHL preseason.
The Toronto Sceptres are entering the 2026–27 PWHL season with a new head coach, several changes to their coaching staff and a new director of hockey operations. While Pascal Rhéaume brings his own approach behind the bench, the organization has retained several familiar faces to help guide the transition. With a two-week training camp, the team has to prepare quickly for exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday, while introducing new systems and evaluating potential combinations.
Rhéaume takes a long-term approach
With limited preparation time before the season begins, Rhéaume is condensing his systems instruction into a series of focused practices. Rhéaume said meetings are somewhat longer than usual, but he wants players to ask questions and understand the systems before the regular season begins. While the immediate goal is to have the team prepared for its exhibition schedule, Rhéaume emphasized that he expects the Sceptres to continue improving throughout the season.
"We don't expect to win the first game. We expect to win the last game."
Familiar faces take on expanded coaching roles
Assistant coach Rachel Flanagan returns to the Sceptres, with general manager Gina Kingsbury indicating that her responsibilities will continue to grow under Rhéaume. Daniel Tkaczuk has been promoted to assistant coach after serving as the team's skills coach last season.
Related stories
"Chucker was our skills coach last year but had a great influence on how we played, and certainly our coaching staff leaned on him a lot. He's got an expertise that is hard to match," Kingsbury said. Stef Thompson returns in a video and assistant coaching capacity after working with Canada at the World Championship. Brad Fogal takes on the goaltending coach position after working alongside Brad Kirkwood. Former Team Canada standout Vicky Sunohara continues as a coaching consultant. Kingsbury said Sunohara also contributes to broader discussions about the organization and its hockey operations.
"The continuity with our coaches is important," Kingsbury said.
Sadilová brings international experience to hockey operations
Tereza Sadilová joined the Sceptres in September as Director of Hockey Operations, replacing Tuula Puputti. Sadilová previously served as general manager of Czechia's national team and was involved in organizing the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship. Kingsbury praised her organizational abilities and experience managing a major international event.
"One of the best World Championships I've ever been a part of, both from a player perspective or a staff perspective, was the Czechia World Championships," Kingsbury said.
"She organized that whole World Championship and was the GM and the team leader of Team Czechia."
She described Sadilová as "a rising young star in the world of management" and said she expects her to be a significant asset to the organization.
Rhéaume keeping his options open with combinations
Rhéaume isn't ready to identify his preferred centres or defensive pairings, saying he's been speaking individually with players about where they're most comfortable playing. He plans to experiment with positions and combinations during exhibition games rather than make decisions based solely on players' previous roles. The coach also wants to balance experience throughout the lineup, potentially pairing rookies with veterans to help newcomers adjust to professional hockey.
"Obviously, we want to match vets with rookies together so they feel like they play with someone that has a little bit of experience."
That approach could extend to the defensive pairings. Rhéaume suggested that distributing experience throughout the group might be preferable to keeping every established combination intact.
"If you put all your eggs on the same basket, sometimes it's not good."
Roster decisions will be collaborative
Rhéaume said the Sceptres have relatively few invited players to evaluate during camp, but he and Kingsbury will discuss the roster following each practice. He emphasized that decisions will be based on which players best fit the team's needs and potential lineup combinations.
"We had a lot of meetings during the summer. It's not like a one-man show."
While Kingsbury has the final say on personnel decisions, Rhéaume said he expects the process to involve ongoing discussion and collaboration.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy