Torrent Head Coach And General Manager Discuss Season And Turn Eyes To The Future

“For me, and as an organization, you want to set an identity. I said ‘work hard, have fun,’ and they had fun this year. The fans had a ton of fun,” Turner said. “Winning is fun obviously, but I think we set an identity that is not something where you're not not focusing on what you need to improve, but it's taking some of the positive spin and not always getting down on yourselves because that tends to lead to deep, dark holes, negativity, and things like that. We try to set that example on staff too around the rink in the hard moments. After the game, to start, it's usually a little bit quiet, but next day, it's get yourself up, and let's go to work.”