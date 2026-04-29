Torrent Player Leadership Reflect On Seattle's Inaugural PWHL Season

Knight: When you think about what you want your room to look like and what that foundation is that you want to set and establish for the future, you always want to have a very safe space. My whole thing just with any room is making sure that everyone feels comfortable and confident to be their authentic selves. You're only going to bring out the best potential in one another if people feel confident, at the end of the day, to show up and want to show up every single day to do their job, and do more, and really buy into what we have going on here. It just speaks to the testament of character and quality of people that we have in this room, that genuine love and support of one another and excitement to come here every single day, put it all on the line, and then, afterwards, go hang out and do something else as humans. These rooms are tremendously special. It's something I love about team sports and something I love about hockey specifically.