Torrent Struggle To Figure Out A Working System With Key Players Out And A New Addition

“I think Buckey has strung together a nice handful of games where she’s just been outstanding on both ends of the ice. I can’t say enough about her. Her just growing into the player she’s supposed to be is really cool,” said O’Rourke. “From day 1, Bummer [assistant coach Christine Bumstead] asked her to be on the power play early on in the season. She said, ‘No thanks.’ Because she wasn’t confident. She didn’t want to bobble the puck, and, now, you see her out there- five on five, and on the power play and on her penalty kill. It’s just amazing to see someone- just their belief in themselves grow, and that’s just fun.”