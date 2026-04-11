Two Head-To-Head Games Will Likely Decide The PWHL's Final Playoff Spot

The Ottawa Charge don't do well when they start in a hole. When allowing the first goal against, the Charge are only 1-2-1-10 this season, the equivalent of a .190 win percentage. Ottawa has also allowed the second more goals in the league, seven, in the first five minutes of the game, a mark only usurped by last place Seattle. Toronto has scored first 15 times this season compared to Ottawa's 12. While Toronto has slightly more success being scored on first, they also have the least third period goals of any PWHL team this season. Strangely, Ottawa and Toronto are the league's two worst teams in the second period as the only two teams to allow 20 or more goals in the middle frame this season to date.