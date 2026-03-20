U Sports National Championships Open With Concordia And Guelph Earning Wins

The Concordia Stingers and Guelph Gryphons opened the 2026 U Sports National Championships with wins advancing to the semifinals. They'll await their opponents from the remaining quarterfinals.
The U Sports national championships opened at Woolwich Memorial Arena in Elmira, Ontario on Thursday.
In the opening games Concordia took on Manitoba, while Waterloo and Guelph faced off in an OUA rematch.
The winners of each game advanced to the U Sports semifinals, while the losers moved to the consolation round with their national title hopes done.
Concordia Looks Solid In Win
The Concordia Stingers, who won national titles in 2022 and 2024 returned yet again as a favorite and walked through their opening round game against Manitoba with ease taking a 3-1 win.
Brodrick Trophy winner Jessymaude Drapeau, who was named U Sports' Player of the Year prior to puck drop scored twice in the win for Concordia, and missed another on a breakaway ringing the post. Emilie Lussier set up both with some precision passing to Drapeau. Audrey Clavette rounded out Concordia's scoring.
On the power play in the third, Brenna Nicol got one back for the Manitoba Bisons, who continued to push, but came up against the goaltending of Jordyn Verbeek for Concordia, and could come no closer.
Katherine Heard carries the puck for Guelph against Waterloo - Photo @ Steve Brooks
Fedel Earns Shutout Win For Guelph
Like their opening round OUA series, it was a nailbiter between the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo at the opening game of the National Championships.
Italian national team goaltender and Olympian Martina Fedel stopped all 26 shots she faced in net to lead Guelph to a 2-0 shutout win.
Katherine Heard, the OUA West MVP scored the only goal Guelph would need. Heard flew down the left win before circling the net, turning and beating Waterloo's Kara Mark high.
Jessymaude Drapeau highlights
Waterloo pulled Mark late in the third before Katy McKenna scored an empty netter from just outside the blueline to give Guelph an insurance goal, and lift the Gryphons to the win.
With the victory, Guelph and Concorida will now face off in the U Sports national championship semi finals.
On the other side of the bracket, top ranked University of British Columbia will take on Montreal, while #4 New Brunswick will face #5 Ottawa for the opportunity to play in the other semifinal