U SPORTS Players Speckle PWHL Training Camp Rosters

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Rich Lam / UBC
Rich Lam / UBC
Oct 18, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 11:11 AM
U SPORTS, Canada's university women's hockey system, will see 25 players heading to PWHL camps this season, including several already signed to contracts as Canada's system looks to advance more players to the professional ranks.
Heading into PWHL training camps, there will be a growing number of U SPORTS alumni competing for roster spots. In total, there are 347 players heading to 12 PWHL training camps this season.
Among those players, are eight signed alumni from U SPORTS programs, as well as four unsigned 2026 PWHL Draft picks, one 2025 PWHL Draft pick, and two others who were signed as reserves last season.
In total, 25 U SPORTS alumni will be in training camps beginning November 18 looking to crack PWHL rosters. Only the expansion PWHL Las Vegas, and original six Minnesota Frost will be without U SPORTS grads in their camps.
Eight Signed Players Headline The Group
The reigning Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire have always leaned into U SPORTS players, likely in part due to general manager Daniele Sauvageau's paramount role with the University of Montreal.
Four members of Montreal's 2025-26 roster are back including University of Montreal alumnae Catherine Dubois and Alexandra Labelle, University of Saskatchewan alum Kaitlin Willoughby, and McGill University alum Jade Downie-Landry. Montreal also has two 2026 PWHL Draft picks who are U SPORTS alumni heading to camp in Emilie Lavoie (Concordia University) and Erica Reider (University of Manitoba).
Other signed U SPORTS alumnae include New York Sirens forward Emmy Fecteau (Concordia University), Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon (University of British Columbia), and goaltenders Alice Philbert (Concordia University) of PWHL Detroit, and Kendra Woodland (University of New Brunswick) of the Ottawa Charge.
The Seattle Torrent are likely to have at least one U SPORTS player on their roster after drafting netminder Gabriella Durante (University of Calgary), and forward Grace Elliott (University of British Columbia) in 2026.
Undrafted Free Agents Take Their Shot
Alongside the Walter Cup champions in Montreal, the Walter Cup runner up Ottawa Charge have the next most U SPORTS alumnae in camp. Not only will they bring Woodland to camp, but they'll also bring four others in Maggy Burbidge (St. Francis Xavier University), who was a reserve Ottawa last season, goalie Kaitlyn Ross (Mount Royal University), who also spent time with the Charge, former University of British Columbia captain Annalise Wong, and Lyndsy Acheson, who comes from the University of Waterloo.
The New York Sirens will bring back Sarah Bujold. Bujold signed as a reserve with the Sirens at the end of last season after two campaigns in Sweden. Bujold spent the inaugural PWHL season playing for Montreal. Now the St. Francis Xavier University grad will look to find a place yet again in the league.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes are welcoming Chanreet Bassi, a 2025 PWHL Draft pick from the University of British Columbia back to camp, as well as former Thunderbirds teammate Meadow Carman.
The University of British Columbia is well represented across the league with Joelle Fiala attending camp with PWHL Hamilton, and Norwegian national team captain Mathea Fischer heading to Toronto.
Toronto will also have University of Toronto alum and French Olympian Gabrielle De Serres in camp.
The other U SPORTS alumnae in PWHL camps include Vivian Hinch (St. Francis Xavier University) with the Boston Fleet, Kendra Zuchotzki (University of Saskatchewan) with PWHL Detroit, and Katina Duscio (University of Waterloo) with PWHL San Jose.
2026 Broderick Trophy winner as U SPORTS' top player, Jessymaude Drapeau, who played last season with Concordia University will also attend camp in Toronto.
British Columbia Top Represented Program
The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds are certainly U SPORTS top program for PWHL development at the moment. The program will see seven alumnae in PWHL camps.
Rylind MacKinnon is the program's most prominent alumni entering her third season in the PWHL, and second with the Boston Fleet. Seattle Torrent draft pick Grace Elliott has the best chance of joining MacKinnon as a unique prospect given her 6-foot-2 stature and scoring touch.
At camp however, UBC has Joelle Fiala, Chanreet Bassi, Mathea Fischer, Meadow Carman, Annalise Wong
Concordia is following British Columbia closely with signed players including Emmy Fecteau and Alice Philbert in the league, draft pick Emilie Lavoie, and free agent invite Jessymaude Drapeau.
Rylind MacKinnon•U Sports•British Columbia Thunderbirds•Concordia Stingers•Grace Elliott•Emilie Lavoie
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