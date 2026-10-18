U SPORTS Players Speckle PWHL Training Camp Rosters

Alongside the Walter Cup champions in Montreal, the Walter Cup runner up Ottawa Charge have the next most U SPORTS alumnae in camp. Not only will they bring Woodland to camp, but they'll also bring four others in Maggy Burbidge (St. Francis Xavier University), who was a reserve Ottawa last season, goalie Kaitlyn Ross (Mount Royal University), who also spent time with the Charge, former University of British Columbia captain Annalise Wong, and Lyndsy Acheson, who comes from the University of Waterloo.