USA Opens With Decisive Win Over Czechia At 2026 Olympics

Hayley Scamurra scored twice for USA who opened their 2026 Olympic women's\nhockey tournament with a decisive 5-1 win over Czechia in Italy.\n\nAlex Carpenter opened the scoring for USA in the first period. With the player\nadvantage, Carpenter tipped home a Megan Keller slap shot to give the American's\na 1-0 lead.\n\nJust over a minute apart in the second, Ohio State forward Joy Dunne scored her\nfirst career Olympic goal, followed quickly by Scamurra's first of the game.\n\nAfter killing a penalty, Barbora Jurickova popped out of the penalty box and\nbeat American netminder Aerin Frankel on the breakaway to make it 3-1.\n\nBut USA answered back yet again as captain Hilary Knight drove down the right\nwin and cut to the front of the net before going high glove side to score.\n\nAfter a missed tripping call that raised concern from Czechia's bench, USA\nextended their lead to 5-1 with Scamurra notching her second of the game.\n\n\n\nAerin Frankel stopped 13 shots for USA in the win, while Klara Peslarova turned\naside 37 shots in the loss.\n\nUSA is scheduled to be back in action February 7 against a Finnish roster that\nwas unable to open their tournament Thursday for their scheduled game against\nCanada due to a Norovirus outbreak\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/international/canada-s-olympic-opener-versus-finland-postponed-as-norovirus-runs-rampant] that\nhas more than half their roster sick or quarantined. \n\n