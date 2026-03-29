Van Wieren Suspended For Hit On Shirley, MacKinnon Fined

Toronto's Clara Van Wieren was suspended one game for a hit against Sophie Shirley, while Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon was fined $500 for her retaliation toward Van Wieren.
The PWHL Player Safety Committee has handed down a pair of supplemental disciplinary decisions to Toronto Sceptres' forward Clara Van Wieren and Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon.
Van Wieren was suspended one game for a boarding major she incurred at 18:40 of their game against the Boston Fleet this week.
According to the PWHL Player Safety Committee, "Van Wieren raised her stick with both arms, causing the shaft to strike opponent Sophie Shirley in the back, sending her dangerously into the boards with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline."
It was Van Wieren's first supplemental discipline of her career. Van Wieren, has two assists in 23 games this season as a rookie. She played NCAA hockey for Minnesota-Duluth last season.
Following the hit, Boston's Rylind MacKinnon stepped in "delivering a high cross-check on Van Wieren, then grabbing ahold of her face mask and forcefully pulling her to the ice."
MacKinnon was not penalized for the play, but the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined MacKinnon's actions warranted a $500 fine. MacKinnon has one previous suspension in her two year career.