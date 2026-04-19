Vancouver Eliminated After Wild Seven Goal Third Period, Seattle Takes Draft Order Lead

It was an outcome neither team wanted with the Vancouver Goldeneyes being eliminated, and the Seattle Torrent managing only a single point in the draft order standings in what looked to be the easiest game remaining on their schedule.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes saw their slim playoff hopes officially vanish in Seattle in a wild back and forth affair that features a seven goal third period and overtime. It ended in the Goldeneyes earning a 6-5 win, but they needed the extra regulation point to stay in playoff contention.
On the other side, Seattle earned a single point, their first, in their draft order standings that will decide which non-playoff PWHL team earns the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
In the opening frame, Seattle jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Hilary Knight and Anna Wilgren. It was the start of what would become a wild back and forth between the teams.
With only 55 seconds remaining in the second period, Vancouver began their first comeback of the game with Jennifer Gardiner putting her hometown team on the board. After Hannah Miller scored early in the third, Gardiner notched her second of the contest to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead.
Midway through the frame however, Seattle bounced back with a pair of goals from Cayla Barnes and Anna Wilgren's second of the game and season to give Seattle a 4-3 lead.
Vancouver, needing the regulation win, pulled their netminder early, which allowed Danielle Serdachny to score reclaiming a two goal lead for Seattle with less than four minutes remaining in the game.
Vancouver however, clawed their way back into the game with Gardiner completing her hat trick with 1:49 remaining, and Miller scoring with only two seconds left on the clock to tie the game at 5-5 and send it to overtime.
In the extra frame, Gardiner scored her fourth goal of the game to give the Goldeneyes the win. Gardiner's hat trick was the first in Goldeneyes' team history. Miller, who assisted on Gardiner's winner, had two goals and two assists for a four point night of her own.
Both Seattle and Vancouver have two games remaining in their schedule, with both teams slated to face Montreal and Minnesota.