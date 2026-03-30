Vancouver Signs Finnish Olympian Sini Karjalainen

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have added defender Sini Karjalainen, signing the\nFinnish blueliner as a reserve.\n\nThe 27-year-old Posio, Finland is a two-time Olympian, including representing\nFinland at Milano Cortina 2026.\n\nKarjalainen won bronze at the 2021 World Championship and 2022 Olympics.\n\nKarjalainen spent the past three seasons in the SDHL, most recently with\nSkellefteå AIK scoring 13 points in 36 games. Karjalainen captained Vermont in\nthe NCAA.\n\nTo make room for Karjalainen, Vancouver released Brianna Brooks.