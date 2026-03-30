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Vancouver Signs Finnish Olympian Sini Karjalainen

Ian Kennedy
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The Vancouver Goldeneyes have added Finnish blueliner and Olympian Sini Karjalainen as a reserve.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have added defender Sini Karjalainen, signing the Finnish blueliner as a reserve.

The 27-year-old Posio, Finland is a two-time Olympian, including representing Finland at Milano Cortina 2026.

Karjalainen won bronze at the 2021 World Championship and 2022 Olympics.

Karjalainen spent the past three seasons in the SDHL, most recently with Skellefteå AIK scoring 13 points in 36 games. Karjalainen captained Vermont in the NCAA.

To make room for Karjalainen, Vancouver released Brianna Brooks.

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