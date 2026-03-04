Victoire Remain Perfect Post-Olympics With Shootout Win In Toronto

After falling behind 2-0 on Toronto goals by Maggie Connors and Blayre Turnbull, the Montreal Victoire got the wake up call they needed from captain Marie-Philip Poulin who solved Raygan Kirk at 8:04 of the second. Kirk has been a key factor in Toronto's hot start to the post-Olympic portion of the PWHL season and she was again against Montreal turning aside 31 shots in the loss.