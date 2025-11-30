Victoire: Stacey And Roque To Appear In Public Autograph Event

On December 7th, after their afternoon game against the Toronto Sceptres, two players from the Montreal Victoire will be signing autographs at Ultime Sports Collection in Laval. Andre Lessard, owner of Premium Autographs, which has exclusivity deals with many of the top PWHL players, has confirmed that he will organize the public signing session.

The two athletes who will be on hand to sign autographs are alternate captain Laura Stacey and newcomer Abby Roque. When Stacey was introduced to the fans during the home opener, she got one of the most impressive cheers, second only to the one received by Marie-Philip Poulin. While the power forward is Ontarian by birth, she might as well be a Quebecer; she has been welcomed just as if she were. Have a look at the jerseys fans wear at Place Bell for home games, and you’re likely to find a lot of Stacey jerseys.

As for Roque, she hit the ground running in Montreal. Even though she was acquired in a trade that sent much-loved forward Kristin O’Neil to the New York Sirens, the talented forward received a warm welcome at Place Bell during the home opener. Even before the game started, she had made some new fans by sending a few warm-up pucks into the stands to people’s delight. That was nothing compared to how she played on the night. She scored a magnificent goal and added a pair of assists to be named first star of the game, even though Ann-Renee Desbiens had posted a shutout on the night.

The signing session is scheduled for 4:00 PM at 1785 Boulevard du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1L1. There, fans will be able to meet the two players and get items autographed. Tickets must be purchased at the door to get items autographed, and prices will vary depending on which item fans want signed. Regular items, such as a puck or an 8x10 photo, will be $45 for Stacey and $30 for Roque, while premium items, such as jerseys or 16x20 photos, will be $65 for Stacey and $50 for Roque. If you wish to have your item inscribed, you will need to add 15$ for Stacey and 10$ for Roque.

Just like at any Premium Autographs event, you will be able to buy items on site, including pucks ($55), game-issued pucks ($65), and 8x10 photos ($55).

The days of free post-game signing sessions are over in the PWHL, a logical response to a market flooded with items for sale. Holding pay-to-sign sessions means the athletes are paid for their autographs, just like players in the NHL, and it’s an excellent way for them to increase their revenue, given that PWHL salaries are nowhere near as high as NHL salaries. Furthermore, each item will come with a certificate of authenticity.

Fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet two of the Victoire’s best players.

