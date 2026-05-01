Viva Las Vegas: Behind The PWHL's Expansion Interest In Sin City

Directly across the Las Vegas strip from T-Mobile is the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Seating roughly 15,000 fans, the venue is a perfect size for the PWHL. There are currently no sporting tenants at the venue, although it has housed nearly 20 NHL preseason games hosted by the Los Angeles Kings in an annual series known as "Frozen Fury." With no other hockey team, or sports team in the venue, the PWHL could carve out their base with a logo on the ice, across the street from the neighbouring Golden Knights.