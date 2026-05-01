Viva Las Vegas: Behind The PWHL's Expansion Interest In Sin City

Like an ace on the final turn, Las Vegas seemed to come out of nowhere in the PWHL's hunt for expansion markets. What was behind the league's interest, and how likely is Vegas to get a franchise?
Las Vegas was a long shot for PWHL expansion. In fact, they were a market that was being ignored by the league for PWHL Takeover Tour visits. But Vegas seemingly had an ace up their sleeve and at the eleventh hour, found a way to draw the interest of the PWHL.
Las Vegas joined the NHL in 2017-18, that season averaging 18,042 fans. The market has boasted one of the most vibrant in-arena atmosphere's in the league, and quickly built itself into a perennial powerhouse, winning their first Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The NHL however, showed interest in Vegas for decades prior to expansion, first visiting for an outdoor game in 1991, and hosting the NHL Awards in Las Vegas since 2009.
When it came time for the final NHL expansion push by backers in Vegas, they came up against Quebecor and a formidable bid from Quebec City. In some ways, it mirrors the current fight for expansion in the PWHL, while in other ways, the situations differ greatly.
How Did Vegas Emerge As A PWHL Expansion Candidate?
When the PWHL was first founded, Las Vegas, now former Vegas Golden Knights president Kelly Bubolz was clear, Las Vegas wanted a team.
“We remain interested in the context of growing the game,” Bubolz said at the time. “If that’s part of growing the game in Las Vegas, we want to be a part of that.”
Since then however, things have been quiet in Las Vegas. Bubolz resigned in October, and Vegas, despite reaching out to the PWHL on numerous occasions, had received little to no response. Even this season, the team wanted in on the PWHL Takeover Tour, but not only did they not get a date, they weren't even in two-way communication with the league.
At some point however, that all changed.
There's some belief the shift was tied to Hayley Wickenheiser's WickFest event, which brought together the girls' hockey community in Nevada.
“Vegas was an easy choice, they’ve done a great job developing hockey down there,” Wickenheiser told The Hockey News of the decision to bring WickFest to the United States for the first time.
The event, which was held in February, was such a success, in partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights, that it's set to return for a second time in less than 12 months.
According to USA Hockey, girls and women's participation in hockey has grown by 600% in Nevada since the Vegas Golden Knights came to the city.
And the Golden Knights remain committed to growing the sport for women and girls in the state.
“The more events VGK can bring to Nevada to showcase girls and women’s hockey, the better," Las Vegas Golden Knights Director, Youth Hockey Programs & Fan Development, Sheri Hudspeth told The Hockey News. Hudspeth herself played in the CWHL, and NCAA hockey for Minnesota State.
"Female visibility is so important for our parents and players to see high-end competition. Now with the PWHL and NCAA, this generation knows there is a viable path for them in women’s hockey to play in college and/or professionally.”
At the February WickFest event, not only was Hall of Famer Hayley Wickeneiser on hand, so was fellow Hall of Famer Angela James, former Canadian national team star Meghan Agosta, former American national teamer Haley Skarupa, and former PWHL players Jillian Dempsey and Amanda Pelkey.
WickFest felt like a turning point in the market's hunt for a PWHL team, one backed by the Golden Knights.
Venues Are Available
Perhaps the biggest feature Las Vegas has going for itself isn't simply the fact it's a market built on entertainment, that has now shown they support hockey, and the growth of women's and girls' hockey. The biggest asset Vegas has is an abundance of venues.
When the PWHL looked at other markets this season like Edmonton, Washington, and Detroit, as much interest and support as these markets have, they also only have one arena. Las Vegas on the other hand, has several viable venues the league could look to lock in.
T-Mobile Arena, built in 2016, currently houses only the Vegas Golden Knights, meaning scheduling for a PWHL franchise would be possible. But there may be better options still.
Directly across the Las Vegas strip from T-Mobile is the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Seating roughly 15,000 fans, the venue is a perfect size for the PWHL. There are currently no sporting tenants at the venue, although it has housed nearly 20 NHL preseason games hosted by the Los Angeles Kings in an annual series known as "Frozen Fury." With no other hockey team, or sports team in the venue, the PWHL could carve out their base with a logo on the ice, across the street from the neighbouring Golden Knights.
Orleans Arena is another venue in the city, which has a hockey capacity of 7,773 and served as Las Vegas' long-time home for their ECHL franchise, the Wranglers, and the first home for the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate from 2020-2022. Now, only an arena football team plays in the venue, which means a PWHL team could be a primary tenant.
Lee's Family Forum, home to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights in nearby Henderson is another option, although it's 20 minutes from the Las Vegas strip, seats only 5,567, and is home to not only the Silver Knights, but also an NLL, PVF, and IFL team.
Is Vegas A Sure Thing?
At this point, the PWHL is still in the final stages with multiple markets, and it appears clear the league has changed directions more than once while looking for partners. Vegas would fill a number of needs for the league, including the logistics of a venue, support from the market's NHL team, a burgeoning women's and girls' hockey community, proven support for women's sport in the city through the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and perhaps most importantly, the ability to not only stretch the league's footprint west, but also south. Vegas would immediately become the league's third most western market following last year's expansion markets in Seattle and Vancouver, and by far the league's most southern reach.
Whether it's this round or next, Las Vegas will remain fixed on the PWHL's expansion radar.