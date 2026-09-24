What Does Mark Walter's Use Of PWHL Trademarks As Collateral, And A New Class-Action Lawsuit Facing The PWHL Owner Mean

Walter placing the PWHL branding as collateral for a loan is not rare. Trademarks are a common asset leveraged for loans. Putting the PWHL's brands up as collateral does not mean Walter is at risk of losing ownership of those trademarks. It could however, restrict how the PWHL is able to use its own brands. Often, utilizing a trademark as collateral could result in oversight and consent from the loan holder for a company to further license the names or logos.