What Is The Rebel Loon, And Why Has It Become A Targeted Symbol At Minnesota Frost Games?

After numerous reports of signs being confiscated at Minnesota Frost games, fans are now facing new push back from Grand Casino Arena for wearing the "Rebel Loon."
Earlier this season at Minnesota Frost games, staff at Grand Casino Arena began confiscating signs expressing anti-ICE messages. PWHL fans in Minnesota have not only shown their opinions via signs, but they've adopted a symbol of resistance on shirts and jerseys, known as the "Rebel Loon" that has become the newest target for Grand Casino Arena.
"I had to remove my Rebel Loon jersey today," one fan wrote on a Minnesota Frost fan page post. "It appears to be Grand Casino policy. I'm livid. I will be posting publicly and emailing everyone I can."
"They’re not letting us in with Rebel loon jerseys - we’re stuck by security near the skyway," another fan wrote.
"Heads up: security just pulled me aside for wearing a loon jersey because it’s “too political”" wrote a third.
Some were able to enter after speaking to arena supervisors, but the arena has made it clear that the Rebel Loon, and what it stands for are not welcomed.
In a Change.org petition created asking Grand Casino Arena to allow fans to wear the Rebel Loon symbol, fans reported wearing the Rebel Loon inspired jerseys at Minnesota Frost home games on March 13, March 18, and March 25 without issue before arena staff began targeting the Rebel Loon logo on March 29.
"These jerseys demonstrate the love, compassion and humanity that persists beyond the trauma and pain our communities have endured," the petition read.
We wear these peacefully. We wear them with compassion. We wear them in solidarity. We are experiencing a moment in our history where hockey is extending beyond the rink. We are no longer unified simply by our love of hockey, we are unified in our pursuit to take care of our neighbors and show up for each other in the most moving and powerful ways. We are the State of Hockey. We are Minnesotans. These pieces of our community identity are deeply intertwined in this moment."
Proceeds from the sales of the jerseys are being donated to Minnesota mutual aid organizations.
The symbol has appeared in sports settings before, including prominently at a Minnesota United game in MLS play.
Following the confiscation of signs at Grand Casino Arena, an arena representative directed The Hockey News to refer to arena policies, specifically the "prohibited items" policy. This policy states that prohibited items include, "Signs, banners, flags, and apparel displaying messaging that, in the sole discretion of the arena, may compromise safety, disrupt the event, or detract from the guest experience," among other items.
What Is The Rebel Loon And What Does It Mean?
"Take Minnesota’s state bird, the loon, combine it with the “Star Wars” Rebel Alliance symbol, and the Rebel Loon is born," wrote The Minnesota Star Tribune.
The Rebel Loon logo has become not only a symbol of resistance against ICE, but also a symbol of solidarity for the community and its resilience following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
What The Frost Have Said
Following their game on January 25, 2026, Kelly Pannek and Taylor Heise, members of the PWHL's Minnesota Frost and USA's Olympic women's hockey team spoke out in support of Minnesota residents who they said were "standing up for what's right amongst the unnecessary and just horrifying things that are happening" at the hands of ICE.
"I just wanted to take the time to recognize what's been happening in our state with Alex (Pretti) and Renee (Good), thinking about their families, it's obviously really heavy," said Frost assistant captain and Olympic gold medalist Kelly Pannek. "I think people have been asking a lot of us what it's like to represent our state and our country."
"What I'm most proud to represent is the tens of thousands of people that show up on some of the coldest days of the year to stand and fight for what they believe in, for the people that, it might not really truly affect them on a personal level, but it affects their neighbors, it affects their community, it affects our community as a whole."
"I think it's just really important to acknowledge that we're really lucky to get to play this game and I'm really happy that people showed up today and hopefully we provided them a couple hours' worth of joy, community, togetherness. I think it's just really important for us to acknowledge what's happening in our community, but also the amount of hope and strength the people of Minnesota are showing in standing up for what's right amongst the unnecessary and just horrifying things that are happening."
"I hear it from our fans and I know that they're speaking on behalf of a lot of people around the state right now and I just thought it was important for us to acknowledge that we support that message as well."