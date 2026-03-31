What Is The Rebel Loon, And Why Has It Become A Targeted Symbol At Minnesota Frost Games?

We wear these peacefully. We wear them with compassion. We wear them in solidarity. We are experiencing a moment in our history where hockey is extending beyond the rink. We are no longer unified simply by our love of hockey, we are unified in our pursuit to take care of our neighbors and show up for each other in the most moving and powerful ways. We are the State of Hockey. We are Minnesotans. These pieces of our community identity are deeply intertwined in this moment."