What The PWHL's Roster And Salary Shifts Means For Players And Teams

Players and agents across the league immediately reached out to The Hockey News following the joint decision from the PWHL and PWHLPA regarding a decision they felt negated their work to receive raises this offseason. Agents and players navigated a stressful expansion process for the second straight season, negotiating contracts and choosing locations in good faith. One of the points players and agents made immediately, is that players who were on league-minimum salaries, and received raises signing for values between $38,245 and $42,000, believed they should receive the same cap percentage, or dollar value above league minimum that they'd negotiated. In other words, if a player signed for $41,000, a contract originally slated to be $2,755 above minimum, those players and agents believe their contracts should be adjusted to $44,755, the equivalent raise, not placed on league minimum deals of $42,000. Those players are still receiving a financial benefit from the decision, but also negotiated raises believing their experience and performance warranted compensation above league minimum levels. Instead, some veterans entering their fourth season of play in the PWHL will now be paid identical salaries to undrafted camp invites this season with no recognition of their service or experience.